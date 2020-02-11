arrow
If You've Ever Dreamed of Sleeping in an IKEA, Now's Your Chance

BY Jake Rossen
February 11, 2020
IKEA: Now with overnight accommodations.
Stephen Chernin, Getty Images

There have been reports over the years of people finding the beds, chairs, and futons of ready-to-assemble furniture retailer IKEA so pleasant and comfortable they’ve fallen asleep there. After normal business hours, that might be construed as trespassing. But now IKEA is extending an invitation for their fatigued fans to nod off in a store while surrounded by the pleasant aroma of Swedish meatballs without the police being called.

The IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover is a contest for IKEA Family rewards members that will allow them to sleep over at IKEA locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Costa Mesa, California, on March 13—a.k.a. World Sleep Day. The company intends to make it an event, with tutorials on how to get a good night’s sleep, a “silent disco,” food, movies, and all-ages games. Other IKEA locations will offer many of the same attractions, but without the overnight stay.

To enjoy this warehouse home away from home, you’ll need to enter the contest here and hope for the best. The drawing will select 20 winners who can each bring a guest. Winners will be contacted February 24.

[h/t Travel + Leisure]

Good News/Bad News, Internet: Your Broom Will Stand Up on Its Own Any Day of the Year

BY Michele Debczak
February 11, 2020
Nikolaeva Elena, iStock via Getty Images
Internet users around world broke out their cleaning supplies on Monday to take part in the "Broom Challenge." According to the viral tweet that kicked off the trend, NASA claimed February 10 is the one day of the year a broom can stand up on its own, thanks to some quirk of the Earth's gravitational pull. The many people who copied the trick proved balancing a broom is indeed possible, but every other part of the tweet was false.

As USA Today reports, you can make a broom stand up straight any day of the year, and it appears that NASA never claimed otherwise. The phenomenon isn't the result of witchcraft or some rare alignment of the planets; it has everything to do with the broom's design.

A typical broom's center of gravity falls between the base of its handle and the top of its head. This low center of gravity gives a broom stability, and if you prop one up on its bristles, it should have no trouble staying upright—no matter where the planets are in the sky.

The challenge went viral recently, but it's been around in some form or another for many years. If you balanced eggs on the spring equinox in elementary school, that trick was also based on a lie. Like brooms, eggs can stand up on their end all year round, and they also owe their stability to a low center of gravity.

[h/t USA Today]

Can You Spot the Engagement Ring Among the Watches?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
February 11, 2020
hidden object: spot the engagement ring among watches
Can you spot the engagement ring in this hidden object puzzle?
F.Hinds

This February could be especially big for marriage proposals—and we’re not just talking about Valentine’s Day. Leap day on February 29 is also known as Bachelor’s Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it's a holiday when women throw the status quo out the window and propose to men.

As a nod to all the committed couples looking for the perfect time to pop the question, jewelry retailer F.Hinds designed a puzzle that contains a single engagement ring hidden among a sea of clocks and watches. Try your hand at finding the ring in the image above, or scroll down to reveal it.

Although every partnership operates on its own timeline and there’s no formula for finding the best time to get engaged, F.Hinds surveyed 2000 British individuals currently in relationships to pinpoint a rough estimate of how long people expect to date someone before sealing the deal. According to the study, the average length of time is two years, three months, and 19 days. If their partner hadn’t proposed by then, 71 percent of participants would pop the question themselves—and 60 percent of women surveyed are A-OK with being the one to do it.

When it came to age, F.Hinds found that younger people are surprisingly eager for an early engagement. People between the ages of 18 and 24 thought a couple should court for an average of 1.5 years before getting engaged, while those older than 45 averaged a response of about two years and eight months.

You can read more about the survey here. And if you get stuck and absolutely can't find the missing object, scroll down to see the answer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

hidden object answer: spot the engagement ring among watches
The engagement ring was sneakily hidden behind a gold watch.
J.Hinds

