Earlier this year, Warner Bros. managed to gather back together the six principal cast members from Friends for Friends: The Reunion, an HBO Max special that celebrated the landmark NBC sitcom nearly two decades after it ended.

Likewise, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which kicked off the tremendously successful Harry Potter film franchise. According to The Sun, “movie bigwigs” are trying to get the main cast back together for the occasion, hoping for a success even bigger than the one they had with Friends: The Reunion. Said a source:

"The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first. It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite. Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom. They all have lots of fond memories from their time filming together. Everyone is hopeful it will happen."

Reportedly, all three of the principal cast members—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)—have been approached. Though the source is right that many of the actors have “moved on,” that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be tempted back for a respective special, though. That “big money” could help, of course.

Apparently the plan is for the cast to recreate scenes like the Yule Ball and boarding the Hogwarts Express. Filming for the special would purportedly go down on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour, for maximum verisimilitude. The idea is to make it happen as soon as later this month.

And of course, keep in mind that this is all rumor, although it’s certainly believable. Of course studio executives would want to get the cast of Harry Potter back together and bask in the views. It just depends on whether the actors can do it—or if they’re willing.