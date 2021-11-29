Every New Movie and TV Series Coming to Netflix In December 2021
The year may be almost over, but things are heating up over at Netflix. December will see the return of several of the streaming giant's biggest shows, including Cobra Kai and The Witcher, plus movies like Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which is already generating lots of Oscar buzz for star Benedict Cumberbatch.
Here's every new movie, TV series, and special coming to Netflix in December 2021.
December 1
Lost in Space — Season 3
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — Season 5
The Power of the Dog
Kayko and Kokosh — Seasons 1-3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider — Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
December 2
Single All The Way
The Alpinist
The Whole Truth
Coyote
December 3
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Mixtape
Money Heist — Season 5, Part 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Season 4
December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
VOIR
David and the Elves
December 7
Centaurworld — Season 2
Go Dog Go— Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
December 9
Asakusa Kid
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
December 10
The Unforgivable
Saturday Morning: All-Star Hits
Back to the Outback
Aranyak
Anonymously Yours
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
The Shack
Still Out of My League
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Two
December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
Eye in the Sky
December 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 15
The Hand of God
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1, Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Season 3-4
December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
A Naija Christmas
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
December 17
The Witcher — Season 2
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
December 19
What Happened in Oslo
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
December 22
Emily in Paris — Season 2
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
December 24
Don’t Look Up
1000 Miles from Christmas
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis
Single’s Inferno
December 26
Lulli
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
December 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
December 30
Kitz
Hilda and the Mountain King
December 31
Cobra Kai — Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Stay Close
Seal Team
Queer Eye — Season 6