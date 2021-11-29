The year may be almost over, but things are heating up over at Netflix. December will see the return of several of the streaming giant's biggest shows, including Cobra Kai and The Witcher, plus movies like Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which is already generating lots of Oscar buzz for star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Here's every new movie, TV series, and special coming to Netflix in December 2021.

December 1

Lost in Space — Season 3
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — Season 5
The Power of the Dog
Kayko and Kokosh — Seasons 1-3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider — Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp

December 2

Single All The Way
The Alpinist
The Whole Truth
Coyote

December 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Mixtape
Money Heist — Season 5, Part 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Season 4

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

VOIR
David and the Elves

December 7

Centaurworld — Season 2
Go Dog Go— Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

December 9

Asakusa Kid
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

December 10

The Unforgivable
Saturday Morning: All-Star Hits
Back to the Outback
Aranyak
Anonymously Yours
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
The Shack
Still Out of My League
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Two

December 11

Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

The Hand of God
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1, Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Season 3-4

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
A Naija Christmas
Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17

The Witcher — Season 2
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas

December 22

Emily in Paris — Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

Don’t Look Up
1000 Miles from Christmas
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis
Single’s Inferno

December 26

Lulli

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

December 29

Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

Kitz
Hilda and the Mountain King

December 31

Cobra Kai — Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Stay Close
Seal Team
Queer Eye — Season 6