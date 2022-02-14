8 of the Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100
Headphones might be the workhorse of your day, especially if you’re in back-to-back Zoom meetings all the time. But if you want a way to listen to music, podcasts, and more as you’re out and about or just working out, wireless earbuds are really the way to go.
For many, Apple AirPods—including the newly released 3rd Generation set and AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case—are the gold standard when it comes to wireless earbuds because they’re easy to set up and sync with iOS devices. They also offer anywhere from 24 to 30 hours worth of battery life if you use the charging cases they come with, and deliver active noise cancellation (ANC), which means the ‘buds work to block outside noises from trickling in and disrupting your listening experience as you’re jamming out.
AirPods can be great, but there’s a catch: They’re expensive! Depending on the model you choose, they can retail anywhere from $179 to $250. If you’re on a budget and can't justify that kind of expense but really do want a nice set of ‘buds, you’re in luck. A number of leading audio brands—including Sony, Jabra, and Sennheiser—offer affordable wireless earbuds for under $100 that offer many (and in some cases, all) of the same great features you’d find in AirPods, but for significantly less. Below are eight of the best sets to try now.
1. JLab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds; $20
If you’re still on the fence about whether or not earbuds are even the right choice for you, this $20 set from JLab is a great starter option. While they won’t offer you the best audio quality of all time (and they don’t boast extra features like ANC), these sweat-resistant Go Air Pop ‘buds do have an impressive playback time, as they’re good for up to a full eight hours. The charging case they come with can deliver up to three charges, which means you could get 32 hours' worth of listening time on the go. Most importantly, they’ll give you a feel for how wireless earbuds work and could help you narrow down your search for a better—but still budget-friendly—pair down the line.
2. Tribit FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds; From $34
These palm-sized wireless earbuds from Tribit may be tiny, but they’re packed with power—especially when it comes to battery life. The FlyBuds 3, which are good for up to five hours of playback time off a single charge, can actually provide up to 100 hours total listening time if you use the charging case they come with. As they're designed to pair easily with compatible devices, they will start to sync up once you press the button on the charging case. As far as sound goes, this IPX8 waterproof set is supposed to be good for deep bass according to the brand, but many of the more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers who have tried them out say the quality is just mid-range. Still, for less than $40, the 4.3-star-rated FlyBuds 3 feel like a steal.
3. Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds; From $58
These colorful in-ear earbuds are a decent mid-level option offering up to 30 hours of playback time, along with rapid-charge functionality. While some Skullcandy models can be hit or miss (the brand’s wired earbuds tend to spill noise and lose their playback ability over time), these Indy Evos have close to 25,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with many shoppers digging that you can use either ‘bud solo, and that this set provides sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance. You can even sync them up with your Tile, so you’re less likely to lose track of them.
4. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds; $78
Sony lovers who swear by their WH-1000XM4 headphones and want a comparable set of wireless earbuds will have to shell out close to $300 to match the top-notch audio quality, noise cancellation, and style of their over-ear counterparts. But with the WF-C500, Sony’s budget-friendly wireless ‘buds, you’ll get an affordable pair that’s solidly dependable. You can get up to 10 hours of playback off a single charge, which gives them a slight edge over other brands and models in this price range. While the overall listening time you’ll get with the charging case isn’t stellar—just 20 hours total—you’ll get splash and sweat resistance with this IPX4-rated pair. The audio is worth getting excited about, as these are designed to restore high-frequency sounds that can be lost in compression, so you’ll hear instrumentals that might be dulled out with an inferior pair. Better still, if you already have Sony tech, you can sync these ‘buds up with the Sony Connect app and customize your listening experience.
5. Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Earbuds; $78
If you’re willing to spend a little extra for wireless earbuds—we’re talking over $50 but still under that $100 limit—then Jabra is a brand that’s worth checking out, as they make a number of versatile earbuds that fall within this price range. Of all of Jabra’s offerings, the Elite 3 set is the most dynamic, as they provide crisp sound with punchy bass and up to seven hours of listening time off a single charge (with the charging case, you’ll get close to 30 hours). These ‘buds are also compatible with Alexa and Google Fast Pair, boast four built-in microphones, and have IP55 rainproof protection. Word to the wise, however: Jabra doesn’t pack on extra features like ANC, so this set is probably best for someone who just wants a good, reliable set of wireless earbuds that are straightforward to set up and easy to use.
6. JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds; $87
Whether you need a new set for working out or you just like the sporty look of them, JLab’s Epic Air Sport ANC true wireless earbuds are a fantastic investment, especially if you don’t want to spend more than $100. Featuring an over-ear loop design, this set offers 15 hours off a single charge and up to 55 additional hours if you use the charging case, which makes it a powerhouse in terms of battery life. If you enable ANC, that battery power dims a bit, but the brand claims you can still get up to 50 hours of playback time. While these favor a more bass-heavy sound, you can customize the audio using JLab’s app, and this set’s six built-in microphones make it easy to take calls, too. As they’re also IP66-rated, you can work up a sweat while you’re exercising and it won’t impact their performance at all.
7. Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds; $86
You don’t need Apple AirPods to have a great time using wireless earbuds, and the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pros are proof of that. This pair, which has a 4.4-star rating and nearly 7000 reviews on Amazon, is considered by many to be the best set you can buy for under $100 because it offers customizable fits, noise reduction, incredible bass-heavy sound for the price point, and great battery life. You can get eight hours of listening time off a single charge and up to 32 hours if you use the charging case. Once you download and start using Anker’s app, you can customize your audio, so if you’d prefer more treble, you can adjust the sound to fit your specifications; the app also offers HearID, which will help you find the best audio settings for your ears. Last but not least, these ‘buds come with four built-in microphones and are IPX5 certified, so while they wouldn’t survive being submerged fully in water, you can get them wet (or even sweaty) and they’ll still operate smoothly.
8. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds; $93
Priced at a little under $100, Sennheiser’s CX 400BT 'buds do a terrific job of taking almost everything that’s great about the brand’s popular Momentum 2 true wireless earbuds (which usually retail for about $300) and compresses it all into a much more affordable package. With the CX 400BT set, you won’t get the ANC functionality you’d find in the Momentum 2 pair, but you’ll find robust audio quality, touch-sensitive interfaces that help work with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, and good battery life. These ‘buds can provide seven hours of listening time off a single charge and up to 20 hours overall if you use the charging case. Using Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, you can customize your experience, and as this pair has built-in audio equalizers, you can adjust to get high-fidelity sound that’ll make your favorite jams sound better than ever. These ‘buds aren’t IPX4 splash-resistant like the Momentum 2 are, but it might be a worthwhile trade-off given how much you’ll save.
