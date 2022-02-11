Stay Warm Through the Rest of Winter With a Honeywell Home Thermostat That’s Now Over $55 Off
A working thermostat is likely your best friend during the winter. And if you're looking to upgrade the one in your house, Honeywell Home has one of its Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats on sale right now.
Now through Amazon, you can get $56 off, which is a savings of 47 percent, on the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat. Originally priced at $120, you’ll only need to pay $64 to spruce up your home’s heating system.
Besides the major savings, the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat, which boasts a 4.3-star rating and has almost 10,000 reviews, includes some great features that’ll make controlling your house’s temperature a breeze. There are tons of smart home functions for you to try out, like the Honeywell Home app that lets you control your thermostat from anywhere or use voice assistant devices like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. The thermostat can even learn your home’s patterns and adjust to your comfort levels intuitively.
You can also control the temperature manually using the thermostat. It has a backlit digital display and features easy-to-use buttons. Even installation is simple, so you can make it your next quick DIY project.
This thermostat works with many heating sources, including hot water and steam, heat pumps with electrical backups, and forced air, such as gas, oil, or electric. However, it doesn’t work with electric baseboard heat and requires a C-wire. So, before you decide on the model, make sure it’s compatible with your home or find out if you need to get a C-wire power adapter like this one.
If you’re looking for a home thermostat with a few more features like a programmable touch screen, check out Honeywell Home’s Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, which is now $40 off on Amazon.
