Devour the Delicious and Joyful World of Desserts in Milk Bar Founder Christina Tosi's New Book
Anyone who loves dessert will know the name Christina Tosi. The two-time James Beard Award-winning chef is also the founder of the sensational dessert shop Milk Bar, which she created in 2008 after her boss, Momofuku chef David Chang, encouraged her to open up her own bakery. Its flagship location is in New York City, but there are others in Los Angeles, Boston, Las Vegas, and more.
Now, Tosi's new book, Dessert Can Save the World: Stories, Secrets, and Recipes for a Stubbornly Joyful Existence, is available for pre-order and will be released on March 8. Unlike the other books she’s published, which have mostly been Milk Bar cookbooks, this 240-page title is filled with tales of desserts and their ability to bring joy to a person's life, whether you're baking them or just eating them.
In the book, Tosi writes about being surrounded by strong female figures while baking at home growing up, in tandem with anecdotes about her time in professional kitchens. The book also gives readers access to unique recipes and advice about how to create a joyful existence through their culinary creations.
If you're interested in other culinary memoirs, make sure to check out Stanley Tucci's latest book and Anthony Bourdain's posthumous travel guide.
