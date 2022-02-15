Amazon's Best-Selling Weighted Blanket Has Over 45,000 Reviews—And Is Now Up to $38 Off
Weighted blankets could be a great resource if you’re looking to reduce anxiety and generally get a better night's sleep. However, many of the best ones available can cost hundreds of dollars. Amazon’s best-selling weighted blanket is significantly less than that and is on sale, so you can rest easy knowing you’re saving money and catching some extra hours of sleep.
The YnM weighted blanket has over 45,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It’s currently on sale in various colors, dimensions, and weights with a potential savings of up to $38 off. Many of the available options have an on-page coupon that you can check to get an additional $10 off your weighted blanket, but some are already discounted a percentage, so the bonus sale makes the deal even better.
Compared with other leading weighted blankets from Gravity Blankets and Bearaby, the YnM version has many advantages. YnM offers by far the most affordable option at as low as $35 for a blanket, while Gravity Blankets and Bearaby both start at around $200. These blankets from YnM come in 15 different dimensions and weights ranging from 5 pounds to 30 pounds, in addition to 63 color and print options. Gravity Blankets are only available in three weight and color choices to choose from, while Bearaby gives you five color and four weight options.
Both the YnM and Gravity Blankets versions use glass beads to create the desired heaviness, while the Bearaby model uses natural fibers like organic cotton for weight due to its classic knitted form. YnM’s option is machine-washable (a quality Bearaby blankets share), has a seven-layer system of breathable fabrics so the blanket can contour to your body, and features interior ties so you can attach it to a duvet.
Many reviewers have commented that they love how this weighted blanket doesn't make them feel like they're overheating. One person has even noticed how some problems they had when sleeping have stopped or lessened since using the YnM weighted blanket. "I find that when I use the weighted blanket, I wake up less often, and I fall asleep faster. I also tend to have a lot of nightmares for some reason as well, but that has also decreased since using the blanket," the reviewer wrote.
The general rule of thumb is that a weighted blanket should be 10 percent of your body weight, so if you weigh 150 pounds, try the 15-pound blanket. One person who initially got a 15-pound blanket noted that they wanted more weight, so they bought a second blanket. "I do love the extra weight and don't find the 30 [pounds] to be too heavy for me, but it definitely makes it warmer, so I have to leave the fan on or turn down the thermostat to stay comfortable in the summer," the reviewer commented.
Make sure to head over to Amazon to take advantage of this current discount now available for YnM weighted blankets.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!