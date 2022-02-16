This Nonstick Cookware Set Comes With 10 Ceramic Pots and Pans—And It’s Now on Sale for Less Than $85
Buying the right types of pots and pans can be an expensive endeavor, especially if you have a specific kind of cooktop that requires a particular cookware set. One of Amazon’s best-selling kitchen cookware sets is now on sale at a very affordable price point.
You can get yourself a 10-piece Gotham Steel cookware set of pots and pans for less than $85. This collection is regularly priced at $120; however, it’s currently discounted 31 percent, saving you $37 on these top-quality nonstick cooking essentials. If you only want to add one item to your home kitchen, you can also get the Gotham Steel 9.5-inch Frying Pan for just $20 and save 33 percent in the process.
Within the 10-piece set, you'll get two frying pans: one's 8.5 inches and the other is 10.25 inches and comes with a tempered glass lid. There's also a 1.5-quart, 2.5-quart, and 5-quart pot that each comes with a cover. The set comes with an aluminum steel insert that fits on top of the 5-quart pot so you can steam foods like vegetables and meats.
All the cookware pieces are made from ceramic, have three ultra-nonstick coats, and work on various ovens and stovetops ranging from electric, gas, and halogen. The pots and pans are dishwasher-safe, metal utensils-safe, and free of lead, cadmium, perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). In addition to all these features, the brand claims that it’s infused “diamond-like particles to the surface” of the pots and pans so you can still use metal utensils like whisks, spatulas, and more without fear of scratching the surface.
This cookware set has over 5600 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with many people commenting on the excellent heat distribution. “I'm finding that they heat up faster and keep the heat better than cookware I'm more accustomed to, and I never have to turn the heat up past med-high,” one reviewer wrote. This is because the pots and pans have a spiral design on the bottom to help the heat transfer evenly. However, many people who submitted reviews in 2017 said the nonstick quality didn’t last very long. Based on reviews submitted from 2018 through 2021, that problem seems to have been fixed, but it’s good to know and be aware of not cranking up the heat too high when using these pots and pans.
Make sure to go to Amazon to get this incredible deal on Gotham Steel’s 10-piece cookware set and check out the discounted Gotham Steel 9.5-inch Frying Pan while you’re there.
