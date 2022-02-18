10 Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop Now at Solo Stove, Sur La Table, and More
Presidents Day is happening on Monday, February 21, and while this holiday is usually regarded as a time to honor past occupants of the White House like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it's also one of the most underrated shopping holidays of the year. At major retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and Best Buy, you can find deals on everything from TVs to Apple AirPods to mark the big event. Below are 10 of the best Presidents Day sales to shop to help you celebrate—even if you're still not completely sure how the day is supposed to be spelled out.
1. Amazon
Amazon is usually a great place to hunt for deals, and now in honor of Presidents Day weekend, you can save even more on all kinds of top-rated electronics, including Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, which usually retail for $249 but are on sale for $74 off. (You can also get regular AirPods on sale starting from $99.) Now through Tuesday, March 29, new subscribers can also get a three-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to up to 90 million songs on demand, as well as tons of podcasts and other content. Ordinarily, a membership costs $8 per month for Prime members (and $10 per month for non-Prime members), but with this deal, you could save between $24 to $30.
Find it: Amazon
2. Sur La Table
There are some high-quality brands on sale during Sur La Table's Presidents Day event. Grab yourself an 8-quart Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven for $300 and save yourself $140 in the process. In addition to the over 300 items available included in the sale, you can also get a 7-inch Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Le Blanc Slim Chef’s Knife for more than 50 percent off, as well as a set of three nonstick All-Clad pans for $150.
Find it: Sur La Table
3. Wayfair
Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off major home décor items such as area rugs, outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, and living room seats during its Presidents Day sale. Spruce up your sitting room with the 4.5-star-rated Mercury Row Square Arm Sleeper sofa that’s now $260 off. Get your backyard ready for spring with a 9-foot-wide Charlton Home umbrella, available for 61 percent off.
Find it: Wayfair
4. Brooklinen
Now through Wednesday, February 23, you can take an additional 15 percent off sitewide at Brooklinen when you use the promotional code SAVE15 at checkout. As Brooklinen rarely slashes prices on their top-rated towels (on sale from $59) and bed sheets (on sale for $93 and up), this is a great time to consider giving this much-hyped brand a try.
Find it: Brooklinen
5. Best Buy
Whether you need a new fridge or are looking for a better pair of wireless earbuds, Best Buy’s big Presidents Day sales event is worth checking out. You can get deep discounts on everything from iPhones to Keurig coffee makers. Additionally, you can grab budget-friendly smart TVs, with prices starting at $99. For a limited time, you can even get 24-month financing on appliances and Geek Squad purchases from $999 and up when you use the store’s credit card.
Find it: Best Buy
6. Solo Stove
Winter might be winding down, but that just means you'll soon have more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors again. If your favorite place is right in your own backyard, consider making that space even cozier with a smokeless Solo Stove fire pit, which you can get on sale starting at $200, for up to $260 in total savings. During this limited-time sale, you can also get up to 35 percent off fire pit bundles, so you’ll have everything you need to stay warm and keep the fire going strong.
Find it: Solo Stove
7. Anthropologie
You can find some incredible products for up to 30 percent off at Anthropologie right now, as part of the retailer's Presidents Day weekend sale. For instance, you can grab a Tiled Margot monogram mug for $11 or pick up a set of the store's popular mini matte latte bowls for just $13. If you've been shopping for new furniture, the Velvet Elowen chair could be an exquisite choice, and right now you'll save about $100 on it in select shades. Looking for some trendy home decor to add to your space, too? The Gleaming Primrose mirror is a great investment, and thanks to this sale, you can get it starting at $438, for savings of up to $320 depending on the size you buy.
Find it: Anthropologie
8. HelloFresh
If you’ve been looking to try out a food delivery service for the first time or just want to switch it up in 2022, HelloFresh’s Presidents Day sale is the perfect opportunity. From now through the end of February, you’ll receive 16 free meals in addition to free shipping when you use the code HFPRESIDENTS22 at checkout.
Find it: HelloFresh
9. Adidas
Adidas is currently offering 40 percent off new clothing and shoe styles. There’s no code required, and the offer will last as long as supplies do. Keep yourself warm well into spring with a Helionic Relaxed Fit down jacket that comes in two colors, is made of recycled materials, and is now $28 off. The total sale includes over 800 items to choose from, but if you’re looking for a pair of sneakers ready for the wilderness, check out these GORE-TEX trail running shoes that are 30 percent off.
Find it: Adidas
10. Lenovo
If you’ve been searching for a deal on a top-quality laptop, the Lenovo Presidents Day sale should have you covered. You can save up to 70 percent on tablets like the Lenovo 10e Chromebook and laptops like the 13-inch ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel, which has a 13.5-inch display, a 4.3-star rating, and is discounted by over $2200.
Find it: Lenovo
