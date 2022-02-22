These Are 10 of the Most Popular Products of 2022—and Here Are the Bestselling Dupes To Buy Instead
Although we’re just a few months into 2022, dozens of items have—and continue to—take the Internet by storm (and for good reason!). From fan-favorite Dutch ovens to do-it-all hairdryers, the most popular products of 2022 offer a little something for everyone. There's just one problem: Many of them are expensive. If you're trying to stick to a budget, chances are you're leery of dropping close to $800 on a self-emptying robot vacuum, or spending hundreds on fancy haircare tools, tempting though they may be.
With that in mind, we rounded up affordable alternatives that function (and in some cases, even look) just like their high-end counterparts, but cost significantly less. Below are 10 of the best dupes you can grab now.
1. Dupe for Apple AirPods: Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds; $90
Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds have taken the world by storm over the past few years. If you’re looking for an inexpensive alternative but don't want to skimp on quality, then consider Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds. They’re outfitted with innovative HearID technology, which tests and analyzes your hearing to develop a custom sound profile and ensure an optimal sound experience. Other features include four built-in microphones, eight hours of playing time off a single charge and up to 32 hours when you use the charging case, and ultra-fast wireless charging (10 minutes equals two hours of listening time).
2. Dupe for the Our Place Always Pan: TIBORANG 7-in-1 Multipurpose Deep Frying Pan; $46
This multipurpose pan from TIBORANG is an excellent dupe for the cult-favorite Our Place Always Pan, as it can also be used to grill, boil, fry, saute, steam, grill, and more. (Plus, at just $46, it’s a fraction of the $145 price you'd pay for the Always Pan.) The non-stick coating is an added bonus, as is the heat- and shatter-resistant lid, and it's available in six colors.
3. Dupe for the Fitbit Inspire: Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker; $40
With a 15-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 11 sport modes, the Amazfit Band 5 is a fantastic fitness, sleep, and calorie tracker that won’t break the bank, making it a great alternative to the Fitbit Inspire. The water-resistant gadget also features a user-friendly touch screen and built-in Amazon Alexa functionality.
4. Dupe for the iRobot Roomba j7+: eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum; $230
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is best known for its self-emptying technology, but it comes at a steep price (about $800). However, if you don’t mind cleaning out your robot vacuum yourself, the eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 is a solid alternative that works on both hardwood and carpeted flooring. It also features voice-control technology, built-in anti-collision sensors, and drop-sensing technology to prevent drops and falls. If the battery is low, the device will automatically make its way to the charging base before picking up exactly where it left off.
5. Dupe for The Dyson Airwrap: InfinitiPRO by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler; $57
If you don’t have the $500-plus extra bucks to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap (which is currently out of stock at Dyson anyway), consider snagging the InfinitiPRO by Conair hot air multi-styler for just under $60 instead. While it doesn’t utilize the same innovative technology that the Airwrap does to prevent overheating, it features ionic technology to minimize frizz and maximize shine. It also packs in a ton of value, as it comes with three attachments (a paddle brush for sleek, straight strands; a round brush for volume; and a curling iron for beautiful waves) and features two heat settings, making at-home blowouts a breeze.
6. Dupe for The Le Creuset Dutch Oven: Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven; $43
Le Creuset is famous for its iconic (albeit expensive) Dutch ovens. However, this one from Amazon Basics has a near-perfect 4.8 average rating plus over 28,000 Amazon reviews from shoppers, many of whom claim it works just as well as a Le Creuset. Like its costly counterpart, this economical Dutch oven is made with cast iron, which allows for an even distribution of heat. You can also choose from three sizes and 12 colors.
7. Dupe for the Away The Carry-On: American Tourister Stratum XLT Hardside Luggage; $74
The American Tourister Stratum XLT expandable hardside luggage looks almost identical to The Carry-On from Away. Not only is it $150 cheaper ($225 vs. $73, respectively), but it’s also more lightweight at just 6.3 pounds compared to the Away's 8.1-pound heft. It also has many of the same features, including ergonomic handles, durable construction, several compartments, and 360-degree wheels for almost-effortless maneuvering. You can choose from five trendy hues, including a blush pink, baby blue, and light silver.
8. Dupe for the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: Dash Everyday Stand Mixer; $50
With 10 speed settings, an ergonomic handle, and versatile construction, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a popular pick, and it's not hard to see why. However, they sure are bulky (weighing anywhere from 20 to 30 pounds, depending on the model) and pricey. Instead, consider buying the bestselling Dash stand mixer, which makes a great alternative thanks to its six speeds, compact size, lightweight design (it’s under 5 pounds!), and fun, retro-inspired aesthetic.
9. Dupe for The Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror: Kate and Laurel Arendahl Arched Wall Mirror; $140
Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror usually retails for between $548 and $1,598, depending on the size. Fortunately, there are several affordable alternatives on the market, including the Kate and Laurel Arendahl arched wall mirror. At $141, this statement-making mirror will make you do a double-take.
10. Dupe for Dior Lip Oil: iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Glaze Lip Oil; $15
Dior lip oil has skyrocketed to TikTok fame thanks to its nourishing formula and glossy finish. Those who don’t want to shell out the full $35 on this revitalizing blend should consider snagging the iNNBEAUTY PROJECT glaze lip oil for just $15. The product—which is one-part gloss, one-part oil—features conditioning ingredients like jojoba oil to leave your lips feeling soft and looking shiny. Glaze #1 is a perfect candy-colored red, while Frose is a pretty, subtly shimmery pink.
