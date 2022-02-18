Save $60 on an Echo Show 8 and Get 6 Months Free of Amazon Music Unlimited With This Bundle Deal
Though we may not be living like the Jetson’s just yet, smart home devices are a sure way to feel like you’re living in the future. Whether you want to lock your home through an app or call out for a smart assistant to dim the lights, these kinds of machines can help you do it all. Amazon has discounted one of its most popular smart home devices, and it comes with a perk we know music lovers will want to hear about.
Now you can get an Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited and save $60 in the process. With Amazon Music Unlimited and the device, you’d usually have to pay $190, but now you can get both for $130. This deal is only valid for new Amazon Music Unlimited customers. The subscription will auto-renew for $10 per month, but you can cancel it at any time.
Get the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen.) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free w/ auto-renew for $129.99
When it comes to smart home devices, the Amazon Echo Show line has some great features, especially the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). Like all Amazon products, it has the brand’s smart assistant Alexa built in, so you can use voice control to ask it questions and do things like play music, turn off the lights, and present you with recipe ideas. In addition, it features an 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color and an upgraded camera from the previous generation for displaying photos, watching videos, and taking video calls with excellent image quality.
The device also boasts stereo speakers, is compatibie with other smart home devices, and has built-in privacy controls so you can feel secure with your personal information. It even has Alexa Guard, which you can enable for free to detect smoke, breaking glass, and other concerns while you’re away.
This deal works only if you get it with six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited. This program gives you access to over 75 million songs at the highest-quality audio performance. You can even listen offline with no limit on skipping songs.
Though the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) was released in 2021, it already has a 4.7-star rating and almost 24,000 reviews. One customer wanted to get an Echo Show for a long time and finally pre-ordered this version and has been very happy with the sound and picture quality of the camera. “The size is perfect, not too big (I don't have a very large kitchen or a ton of counter space) and not too small, definitely better than my phone for watching videos while moving around the kitchen,” the reviewer wrote. In addition, many people were impressed with the upgraded camera and how it follows and centers on you during video calls.
Check out this incredible deal on Amazon and get the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited and save $60 before the discount disappears.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!