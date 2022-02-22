The Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Can Last Over 6 Days on One Charge—And Now You Can Get It and Save $100 on Amazon
A smartwatch is a powerful asset if you’re looking to upgrade your wrist accessories and learn more about your health with a hands-free experience. Many of these devices can give you data about your body, let you easily listen to music, and are elegantly designed. If you're in the market for one of these wearables, the most advanced Fitbit is now on sale, so you can achieve this goal while saving a significant chunk of change.
Through Amazon, you can save $100 on a Fitbit Sense smartwatch. The online retailer has the device on sale for $200 in the color combinations like carbon/graphite and sage grey/silver. You can also get a discount on the smartwatch in white/gold for $70 off.
Compared to the other Fitbit smartwatches, the Sense,—which has over 27,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon—provides the most features, abilities, and sensors. Its design has a similar square bevel-edged face to those of the Versa 2 and 3, but the Sense has more packed inside. Like the Charge 4 and Versa 3, it has built-in GPS—but unlike its predecessors, the Sense has a stress tracker that gives you a daily Stress Management Score using an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor.
It also features a health metrics dashboard that reports your breath rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, alerts you to high and low heart rates, and uses an electrocardiogram (ECG) app. In addition, it's water-resistant, has a battery life of over six days, has built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, plays music, and gives you text and call notifications.
You can customize your Sense with hundreds of apps, clock faces, and other features. You’ll even get a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, which allows you access to more personalized insights, workouts, and a Calm subscription to help with sleep and meditation.
Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this Fitbit Sense smartwatch deal and save $100 before this sale ends.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!