Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Downton Abbey: A New Era With the Film’s Official Companion Book
The British period drama Downton Abbey was the most successful show in PBS Masterpiece’s history, attracting an estimated 120 million-plus viewers across 250 territories worldwide. The series ended after six seasons, but a new movie based on it, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, is set to hit theaters on May 20. On the same day, a companion book filled with behind-the-scenes details about the movie is set to come out, giving fans an even closer look at the franchise's latest big-screen endeavor.
Downton Abbey: A New Era: The Official Film Companion is a 224-page book by Emma Marriott, who also wrote the previous companion book for the 2019 Downton Abbey film. This sequel tome features a foreword from the show's producer Gareth Neame, photos from the film's production, and an in-depth interview with the creator and writer of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes. Fans will also get to read interviews with the crew and original Crawley family cast members such as Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Dame Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess), and Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern (Lord and Lady Grantham). The book even provides a first look at many of the new characters fans will meet in the film, played by actors Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Hugh Dancy.
Downton Abbey: A New Era: The Official Film Companion for 33.99 (list price 40)
Not much is known about the plot of the new movie, but according to the studio, it "reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa." You can watch the trailer below.
Head over to Amazon to pre-order your copy of Downton Abbey: A New Era: The Official Film Companion for $34.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!