This Best-Selling Electric Wine Bottle Opener Has Over 27,000 Reviews—And It’s Now On Sale On Amazon
There are a lot of long, time-consuming steps that have to take place before simple grapes turn into delicious wine—but one step that shouldn't be a hassle is getting the bottle open so you can actually enjoy the vino inside. Now, you can take all the effort out of uncorking your go-to wine with the Secura electric wine bottle opener, which is now on sale on Amazon for just $23, down from its standard $30 price.
Compared to manual wine openers that require a bit of muscle and some savvy to actually work, electric wine openers make the whole process effortless. This model from Secura—which has more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating—can do the trick in just six seconds. When using the device, first use the included foil cutter before placing the opener on top of the cork. Then press the “down” button on the side of the gadget until the screw has pulled the cork out. Finally, press the “up” button to release the cork from the screw. Seriously—that's it.
In addition to being easy to use, the device produces just about 50 decibels of sound, which is equivalent to moderate rainfall, so it won't kill the ambiance of your night. It also comes with a charging base so you can easily juice it up in between bottles—but if you forget to put it back after a bottle or two, you’ll still be covered since a single battery charge can open 30 bottles. If you’re looking for another option that's even cheaper, make sure to check out the Oster cordless electric wine bottle opener, which is now just $20. This model has a 4.6-star rating and can also open 30 bottles on a single charge.
Take a look at the Secura electric wine bottle opener while it’s still 22 percent off on Amazon.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!