Get Ready for The Batman With Four New LEGO Sets Based on the Upcoming Movie
Comic fans have been waiting almost two years to see Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl in The Batman, which hits theaters on March 4. And if you're looking to add this latest version of the character to your LEGO collection, the company has four new sets based on the film that are out now and ready to be displayed in your home.
All four sets in the collection range in terms of difficulty, price, and the number of bricks. Those looking for an easier set will want to check out the Batman and Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit scene for $15. This set features both Batman and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), along with their respective bikes, a glow-in-the-dark Batsignal, a grappling hook, and more.
The next level up is the 392-piece Batmobile chase set at $30. It comes with minifigures of Batman, the Penguin (Colin Farrell), and, of course, the Batmobile itself.
For a bigger challenge, there’s the 581-piece Batcave: The Riddler Face-Off set. This elaborate build is packed with tons of accessories, including minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Riddler (Paul Dano), Alfred (Andy Serkis), and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). This is the Batcave, after all, so it’s also filled with all sorts of gizmos and doodads like Batman's motorcycle, a massive map of Gotham City, computers, and three coded messages from the Riddler that need a special magnifying glass to be read.
Those who want to go big should check out the 1360-piece LEGO Technic Batmobile set. This highly detailed set is designed to be like the Batmobile in the upcoming film, complete with spinning flames, moving pistons, working wheels, and doors and a hood that can open.
Be sure to check out all four of these new sets based on The Batman, now available on Amazon and LEGO. If you want to see the new DC film when it’s released, you can book tickets now at Fandango.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!