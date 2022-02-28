Riddle Us This, Batman: Funko’s Newest Collection Features the Riddler, Catwoman, and Other Characters From The Batman
Those who have been patiently waiting for Robert Pattinson to don the black cowl and become Bruce Wayne in The Batman only have to wait a few more days until the movie is released on Friday, March 4. Fans can already buy tickets online and secure the best spots in the house. However, if you’re an avid lover of the Caped Crusader and want to collect all the memorabilia inspired by this latest adventure, Funko’s new lineup of Pop! figurines will be well worth the wait.
Funko is offering a whole new selection of collectibles based on The Batman. All of these items are now available for pre-order and will arrive starting Wednesday, March 16. First is the Batman himself; you can choose from two Funko Pop! toys, including one that features the DC Comic superhero in a battle-ready stance for $12, while the other is a jumbo-sized Pop! that's over 10 inches tall and on sale for $30.
Then there’s a Pop! of Selina Kyle—better known as Catwoman—in a mask while holding a whip, which you can get on sale for about $11. You can also get Pop! figurines of the villains from the film, the Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot (a.k.a. The Penguin), both on sale for $6 and $11, respectively. There are even special editions, like this one of Selina Kyle on a motorcycle ($25) and Batman driving the Batmobile ($30).
The Penguin and Selina Kyle figurines also have Chase options, meaning each order has a one-in-six chance of being a special variation of that character. Selina Kyle’s Chase Pop! has her without a mask on, while the Penguin’s features Cobblepot without his vest and trench coat. You can also get 1.75-inch-tall versions of Batman, the Riddler, and Selina Kyle as keychains for $7 each, or get plush toys of Batman and Selina for $12 each.
Make sure to head to Amazon to check out all the new Funko figurines that are now available for pre-order—and don’t forget to get your tickets to The Batman now through Fandango. Also, if you’re a LEGO fan, check out the brick toy company’s latest release based on the upcoming film.
