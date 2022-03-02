Improve Your Home and Budget Simultaneously With This Best-Selling DEWALT Cordless Drill Kit That's Now $70 Off
If you’re looking forward to completing spring DIY tasks outdoors or want to do some home improvement projects, you’re going to need the proper tools. Two essential gadgets for any building endeavor are a drill and a screwdriver. Fortunately, Amazon’s best-selling cordless drill and screwdriver combo kits is now on sale.
The DEWALT 20-volt cordless compact drill and screwdriver kit is currently $70 off on Amazon. This results in a savings of 41 percent, so you only pay $99 compared to the usual price of $169.
When it comes to kits, this one from DEWALT has pretty much everything you’ll need to get the job done. It includes a cordless drill and screwdriver, two 20-volt lithium-ion batteries, a compact charger, and a large contractor duffle bag so you can take your kit wherever you need it. The driver/drill features a single half-inch sleeve ratcheting chuck to fit different bits you want to use.
If you don’t already have your own set of screwdriver and drill bits, check out this 80-piece set from DEWALT. The cordless drill/driver weighs just under 4 pounds, has an LED light with a 20-second delay, an ergonomically designed handle, and operates at two speeds. The included battery charger even works with a standard 120V household electrical outlet, so you don’t need any special equipment to get started.
This Amazon best-selling drill kit has a 4.8-star rating and over 29,000 reviews from customers over the years. One customer, who has a shop and usually prefers corded electrical tools, was building a barn and needed a cordless drill. After using this one from DEWALT, they say they’ll never go back to corded devices. “I have now owned this drill for over [six] months and use it weekly. It is still performing like it did when it was brand new!” the happy customer wrote.
However, many reviewers commented that they were having problems with the battery taking charge. One such customer believed they were having the same issue until they realized the battery wasn’t snapping into the charger correctly. “Once I did that, the batteries charged up as expected and provided days of power for me. Make sure you are completely inserting your battery into the charger. It should click into place,” the reviewer noted.
Take advantage of this DEWALT 20-volt cordless compact drill and driver kit $70 off discount by heading over to Amazon before the price goes back up.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!