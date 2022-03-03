This Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Is Great for All Sleeping Positions—And It’s Now Up to 20 Percent Off
Whether you’re a side sleeper, a stomach sleeper, or a back sleeper, the kind of pillow you use matters if you want to get a good night’s rest. A pillow that’s too firm or too soft can lead to neck pain and cause you to lose precious hours of sleep. Now, you can get a top-rated, customizable pillow on sale on Amazon for a great discount.
For a limited time, the Xtreme Comforts adjustable memory foam pillows are now on sale. The overstuffed, standard-sized pillows are discounted by 20 percent, a $10 savings that brings the price down to just $40. You can also get 18 percent off on the overstuffed Queen-sized pillows, totaling just $45. In addition, there’s a 20-percent discount when you buy two less stuffed, standard-sized pillows.
What sets the Xtreme Comforts pillows apart from the pack is the brand’s adjustable, shredded memory-foam padding. Instead of using other materials like cotton, wool, or feathers, the shredded memory foam keeps its shape, is machine-washable, and is safe to use in the dryer. This customizable pillow means that any type of sleeper can use this to get some shut-eye. All you have to do is unzip the pillowcase and add or take out the memory foam padding to create your desired thickness and firmness.
For example, side sleepers may want more stuffing to support their necks, while stomach and back sleepers may want less. In addition, the pillowcase is made with micro-vents to create a breathable and cooling fabric to lay your head on. You can even use it as a leg pillow or buy extra shredded memory foam separately if you want more stuffing.
Make sure to head to Amazon to take advantage of the discount on the Xtreme Comforts adjustable memory foam pillows. And if you’re looking to improve your sleep by not using your phone, check out the Loftie alarm clock.
