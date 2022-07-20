More Than Two Dozen A24 Movies Are Coming to HBO Max in August
Indie film distributor A24 has steadily made a name for itself in its near-decade of bringing culture-shifting titles to the big and small screens. In celebration of the company's upcoming 10th anniversary on August 20, A24 has struck a huge deal with HBO Max.
By August 1, the streamer will be home to even more titles from the award-winning production company. It’s a staggering collection of 28 movies for HBO Max’s subscriber base to relish at the top of the month. Among them is A Most Violent Year (2014), in which Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star as a married couple fighting to establish a fuel business in the corrupt New York City of 1981.
Isaac’s turn in Alex Garland's Oscar-winning Ex Machina (2015) will also be a draw for HBO Max fans interested in seeing the actor in a science fiction hit. But Isaac isn't the only Marvel actor with an A24 film in the collection; Brie Larson won an Oscar for her starring turn in Room (2015), about a young woman who has been held hostage for seven years with her young son. Here are the more than two dozen other A24 movies coming to HBO Max next month.
1. The Adderall Diaries (2016)
2. Amy (2015)
3. Barely Lethal (2015)
4. The Captive, a.k.a. Queen Of The Night (2014)
5. Charles Swan (2013)
6. Dark Places (2015)
7. The End of the Tour (2015)
8. Enemy (2014)
9. Ex Machina (2015)
10. Ginger & Rosa (2013)
11. How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)
12. Laggies (2014)
13. Lean on Pete (2018)
14. Life After Beth (2014)
15. Locke (2014)
16. Mississippi Grind (2015)
17. Mojave (2016)
18. A Most Violent Year (2014)
19. Obvious Child (2014)
20. Remember (2016)
21. Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)
22. Room (2015)
23. The Rover (2014)
24. Slow West (2015)
25. Son Of A Gun (2015)
26. The Spectacular Now (2013)
27. Tusk (2014)
28. Under the Skin (2014)