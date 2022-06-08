This Underwater Camera Can Stay Waterproof Even 98 Feet Below The Surface, and Now It's Less Than $70
Underwater cameras are a fun way to explore the depths of the ocean or see what lies at the bottom of a lake. However, even the most affordable models from well-known brands like GoPro can still cost hundreds of dollars. Luckily right now, you can grab a highly rated model from the up-and-coming company AKASO and still stay within your budget.
The AKASO EK7000 action camera usually costs $120, yet the black version is currently marked down by 42 percent, so it’s $70. On top of this, you can clip an extra on-page coupon that gives you an additional 5 percent off, so the grand total is closer to $66. There are two other options available in blue and silver on the page for $75, but they’re not on sale.
Even though this waterproof gadget is a bargain, it doesn’t skimp on features. The camera can capture images in 1080-pixel and 4K ultra-HD quality. Besides regular videos, you can also shoot time-lapses, take bursts of photos, and do loop recordings. It’s even equipped with a wide-angle lens so you can capture up to 170 degrees in one frame.
The EK7000 comes with a whole host of accessories, including extra battery packs, different mounts, a waterproof case that works for up to 98 feet, and so much more. Because it has built-in Wi-Fi, you can use the splash-proof wrist remote control to snap photos and record videos within 10 meters (or just under 33 feet) of it. This wireless connection, and the included HDMI port, also let you easily edit and send your creations to a smartphone or tablet via the AKASO GO app. The one downside? It doesn’t come with a memory card, but the brand recommends getting a 32 GB Class 10 MicroSD card (like this one from SanDisk).
With over 23,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on the site, it’s no wonder the AKASO EK7000 is Amazon’s overall bestselling sports and action video camera. Many people found this to be a great alternative to an expensive GoPro, and consider it a terrific choice for beginners. "This is my first waterproof camera. I bought it for my snorkeling trip in Thailand," one user wrote. "... If you use this camera to take pictures close up it works well." In addition, several customers appreciated its ample battery life compared to similar models. “[It’s] awesome that they include [two] batteries because action [cameras], in general, tend to have a short life span, and with [two] batteries and my battery pack… I literally can get [over three] hours of use out of this thing!” another reviewer noted.
Head over to Amazon to get your AKASO EK7000 underwater camera while this discount is still available.