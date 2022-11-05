Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less
For many tech lovers, Alexa—Amazon’s cloud-based, voice-controlled virtual assistant—already feels like part of the family, especially given how useful the intelligent voice recognition service is for helping tackle chores around the house.
Much like any beloved little sister or quirky aunt you might have in the fam, Alexa has a birthday, too—a special day (this Sunday, November 6) that happens to be all her own. But unlike how your nearest and dearest might throw down for a birthday bash, Alexa’s is a little different. Because hers doesn’t just call for a celebration; it calls for a sale.
In honor of Alexa’s 8th loop around the sun, Amazon is slashing prices on tons of Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 10, Amazon Fire TV sticks, and more. The event, which will last through Monday, November 7, is a chance for holiday shoppers to slip a few fun smart-tech gadgets under this year’s Christmas tree without going over budget, or could be a good opportunity to upgrade existing devices, especially when it comes to home security.
Some of the best discounts you’ll find during the Alexa Birthday Sale are on Echo Show devices. You can save up to 32 percent on the all-new Echo Show 15 (on sale for $170), which offers a full high-definition, 15.6-inch, 1080-pixel smart display with a built-in 5 megapixel (MP) camera. Additionally, you can get the sleek, spherical-looking Echo (4th Generation) smart home hub (compatible with smart lights, locks, and even select Ring smart solar lights and bulbs) for 50 percent off its usual $100 price, so you'll only pay $50.
Devices within the Echo eco-system of products aren’t the only things worth shopping right now, however. In addition to saving up to 50 percent on Fire TV devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K ($25 on sale, down from $50), you can also get Blink smart home security cameras and doorbells for up to 54 percent off, with prices starting at $30 for the ultra-compact Blink Mini indoor plug-in smart security camera. Plus, Fire tablets (including those for kids) are also available for up to 50 percent off, so you can treat the whole clan to new gadgets this year.
Coming fast on the heels of Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year (and with Black Friday a mere few weeks away), the Alexa Birthday Sale might not seem like much of a big deal, but it is. In fact, many of the Alexa-enabled Amazon devices on sale right now are at cheaper prices than they were during last month’s Prime Day. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not to grab a new tablet or streaming stick, consider this event your nudge in the right direction, and be sure to check it out before the offers expire on Monday, November 7.