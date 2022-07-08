Planning a Camping Trip? These Outdoor Sleeping Pads Are Over 50 Percent Off on Amazon
It's peak camping season right now, but you don't have to be a wilderness expert to relish a weekend spent in the great outdoors. A little planning—and the right gear—can make a huge difference. If you enjoy being out in nature but wince at the thought of all the aches and pains you'll likely have after sleeping on the hard ground, this Amazon deal on the site's overall bestselling sleeping mat could be right up your alley.
For a limited time, you can get up to 52 percent off POWERLIX's versatile line of inflatable outdoor pads, which were specifically created with camping lovers in mind. Prices start at just $28 (depending on which model you choose), and you could pocket as much as $56 in savings.
While both the POWERLIX sleeping pad and the brand's self-inflating foam pad are on sale, each one offers something a little different. With the 4.2-star-rated sleeping pad, you're getting a fully waterproof option that's available in six colorways and provides thermal insulation, which will help you wake up feeling warm and refreshed, even if it gets cold overnight. It's fully inflatable, and the hexagon pattern offers ergonomic support along key pressure points around the body. Not for nothing, nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have tried it out, and several enjoy how lightweight and portable it is. This pad weighs just over a pound and can be rolled up to roughly the size of a water bottle, making it easy to stash in a backpack.
If you're looking for something fuller with a lot of cushioning, the self-inflating foam pad is probably the better investment for you. Originally priced starting at $80, it's marked down to $64, although some shades (like gray) technically go for more and can offer you a deeper discount. This 4.4-star-rated pick doesn't have as many reviews as the standard sleeping pad (it has about 300 in total on the site), but what it lacks in customer feedback, it makes up for in features: The 3-inch-thick pad is fully insulated and specially crafted to deliver relief along your body's sorest pressure points, and because it's made from tear-resistant memory foam with a ripstop nylon top, it'll mold to your frame and provide that extra layer of support that's essential for getting a good night's rest. Another perk? There's a built-in pillow.
You don't have to rough it out in every respect when you're camping. With POWERLIX pads like these, you can make your next weekend trip more comfortable and save a lot of money in the process. If you're looking for early Prime Day deals to shop before the two-day annual event kicks off next week, these are definitely worth checking out.