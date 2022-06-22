Prime Day 2022 Is Almost Here: Shop the Best Early Deals on Apple Products, Robot Vacuums, and More
Mark your calendars, bargain hunters: Amazon's biggest sales event of the year is right around the corner. On Prime Day 2022, the mega-retailer is expected to offer some of its most impressive markdowns ever. To help you get ready for this massive two-day savings event, here's everything you need to know, including when it's happening and the best early deals to check out now.
When Is Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off on Tuesday, July 12 and last through Wednesday, July 13. If you're a Prime member, you'll be able to take advantage of some exceptional doorbuster deals on everything from smart tech to wireless earbuds, robot vacuums, and other top-rated items from leading brands like Apple, Breville, and iRobot (plus many more).
If you haven't signed up for a Prime account yet, now would be a good time, because along with free two-day shipping and exclusive access to Prime Day 2022, you can explore other membership perks, like three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (a $30 value) and Fire TVs starting at $90.
Prime Day 2022: The 10 Best Early Deals To Shop Now
While the biggest Prime Day deals don't usually drop until the two-day event is well underway, you can expect to see a lot of discounts hitting the site over the next few weeks. Because there are literally thousands of products on Amazon to choose from, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, but you'll get more out of this online shopping super-sale if you go in with a strategy (shopping lists help) and target big-ticket items that rarely get marked down.
To that end, below are 10 of the best early Prime Day sales on products that we don't expect to drop much lower in price, so if you've had any of these fan-favorites on your Amazon wishlist (or in your cart as "Saved for Later" items), you might want to grab them now while these offers are still good.
1. Apple AirPods Pro for $175 (Save $74)
2. Breville BOV900BSS the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $400 (Save $100)
3. De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for $140 (Save $68)
4. eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $140 (Save $90)
5. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $25 (Save $15)
6. Fitbit Charge 5 for $129 (Save $21)
7. Germ Guardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $128 with on-page coupon (Save $137)
8. GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator for $49 (Save $95)
9. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $115 (Save $35)
10. Lodge 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Holder for $30 (Save $15)