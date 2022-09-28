Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Almost Here, But These Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Thought Amazon Prime Day only happened once a year? Usually that’s true, but the online retailer dropped big news this week, revealing plans to host its first-ever second Prime Day event in the same calendar year.
This is huge for deal hunters, as the two-day event—which Amazon is officially calling the Prime Early Access Sale—promises to offer the same type of massive Prime Day 2022 discounts we saw back in July, when the first one took place. Because it’s also kicking off right before the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, this event could help shoppers find more affordable gift options for friends and loved ones going into the holiday season.
Below is everything you need to know about it, plus the best early markdowns to check out now.
When Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will happen on Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. and run through Wednesday, October 12. This event is exclusive to Prime members ($15 per month after the 30-day free trial), so if you haven’t signed up yet, this is the ideal time to do so.
Once you’re set up with an account, you’ll be able to take advantage of doorbuster deals on countless top-rated products, including robot vacuums, wireless earbuds, kitchen gadgets and accessories, and more. You’ll also be able to explore other features of a Prime membership, including free two-day shipping and three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (a $30 value).
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The 10 Best Early Deals to Shop Now
As is typical for Prime Day, we don’t expect Amazon to release all its best deals just yet; those will drop once the 48-hour event is actually underway. But what you can anticipate is that the e-commerce behemoth will start ramping up discounts over the next two weeks to generate excitement before the newest sale hits.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 of best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale markdowns you can already shop online. These are items we really don’t expect to get much cheaper than they now are, so if you’ve had any of these on your wish list (or you’re already shopping for great gifts) then you might want to buy them now to minimize your stress going into it. If you’re still feeling overwhelmed, you can also brush up on these Prime Day shopping hacks.
1. Apple AirPods Pro for $180 (Save $69)
2. REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $26 (Save $33)
3. Lodge Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder for $30 (Save $15)
4. eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $280 with on-page coupon (Save $120)
5. Breville BOV900BSS the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $400 (Save $100)
6. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $399 (Save $80)
7. Echo Studio with Echo Sub for $248 (Save $82)
8. HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 months Instant Ink with HP+ (26Q90A) for $100 (Save $25)
9. Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Emptying XL Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation for $300 (Save $300)
10. Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II from $149 (Save up to $80)