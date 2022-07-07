Amazon's New Stamp Game Can Help You Earn Store Credit Ahead of Prime Day
For bargain hunters, there are several annual savings events to look forward to, but one of the most highly anticipated has to be Amazon Prime Day. The online retailer’s 48-hour mega sale is set to kick off this year on Tuesday, July 12 and will last through Wednesday, July 13. Naturally, Prime members can expect to find deep discounts on all kinds of top-rated items, but what if there was a way to save even more just by doing a few simple things that you probably already enjoy doing on the site?
From now through midnight Eastern Time (ET) on July 13, there is. With the new Amazon Stampcard game, Prime members who complete a few tasks can earn a $10 store credit ahead of Prime Day 2022. To participate in this promo, which works like a virtual punchcard, you need to be a Prime member. If you already have a membership, then you can start right away. However, if you aren’t a member, you can try Prime out with a 30-day free trial and enjoy all the perks that come with the service, including exclusive access to the upcoming sale, plus quick shipping, grocery food deliveries, and more. After the trial period, it'll cost $15 per month to continue using Prime.
Once your membership is up and running, click the “Activate your Stampcard” button on the main page. Then you’ll need to complete four tasks: First, purchase a Prime-eligible item that's at least $5, then stream a show on Prime Video. After you've done that, you can listen to a song with Amazon Prime Music or borrow an eBook through Prime Reading; both are required in order to earn that reward, and it might take up to 48 hours for each stamp to appear on your card.
Once you’ve collected all four, the $10 credit will automatically be applied to your account, and a confirmation email will explain how you can redeem it. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. While you can certainly put this to use during Prime Day 2022, you'll have a full year to use it before it expires. It also can’t be used on digital content or products from third-party sellers, Whole Foods Market, or Amazon Fresh. Last but not least, it will automatically expire if you cancel your Prime membership.
Check out Amazon’s Stampcard game to earn extra savings before Prime Day 2022 starts on Tuesday, July 12, and be sure to start your Prime membership if you don’t already have one.