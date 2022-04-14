Get Anker's 4.7-Star-Rated Portable Soundcore Speaker on Sale for Less Than $25
Music is an essential part of any beach trip, picnic in the park, or backyard party. And now you can bring your favorite tunes with you wherever you go this summer without spending big, thanks to Amazon’s latest sale on Anker's 4.7-star-rated Soundcore speaker.
This wireless, Bluetooth-enabled speaker is affordable enough at its normal $30 price, but right now, you can find it on sale for just $22. If you prefer a speaker that’s a bit more colorful, the red option is also on sale for $29.
With this speaker, you can listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more for up to 24 hours from a single battery charge. In addition, the Bluetooth function can keep the paired devices connected up to 66 feet apart. There’s also a built-in mic so you can take calls or connect to an Alexa-enabled device. The speaker even comes with an IPX5 rating, meaning it's protected against spilled drinks, rain, and other liquids, according to the company.
Many reviewers on Amazon were pleasantly surprised by the speaker’s sound quality, especially for the price. “It is loud, and if you were to not look at this and just listen to it, you would surely feel as if the sound was coming from speakers that are much larger,” one reviewer wrote. Another customer noted the speaker’s long battery life and power-saving features. “It automatically turns off when not in use. Which is great because it saves power like that,” the reviewer wrote.
Head over to Amazon and get yourself the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker while it’s still on sale for $22.