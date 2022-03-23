The New 2022 Apple iPad Air Has Arrived, And It’s Already on Sale
Whether you’re up to date on the latest tech industry offerings or just looking for a lightweight tablet to watch videos on, you can’t go wrong with an iPad. Apple's newest addition, the iPad Air (5th Generation), was just released on Friday, March 11, and it’s already on sale.
Through Amazon, you can save $29 on the new Wi-Fi-enabled, 64-gigabyte (GB) iPad Air in all five colors, including starlight, blue, pink, purple, and space gray. Though this discount might not seem like much of a bargain, it is when you consider that Apple rarely offers such deals (especially on new releases), so this might be your only chance to get one for under list price for a while. This device is also available in 256GB, but those models aren't included in this sale.
Compared to previous iPads, this one is an excellent option for those who want something that's great for gaming and isn't bulky. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and USB-C connector (just like the 2020 Apple iPad Air) but has a built-in M1 chip instead of an A14 Bionic one, meaning it has a faster processor than its predecessor and can handle mobile gaming, videos, and creative apps like Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop with ease.
It innovates on the 2020 model in other cool ways, as it features an all-new 12 megapixel (MP) ultra-wide camera on the front, so you can better capture landscapes and other scenes that require a larger field of view. This tablet works with iPad accessories, too, like the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. Like many of the iPads currently available, this 2022 version gives you up to 10 hours of battery life if you're connected over Wi-Fi. Over a 5G cellular network, you'll only get nine.
At just over 1.02 pounds and only 6.1 millimeters (mm) thick, the new iPad Air is one of the lightest and thinnest in the line. However, according to TechRadar, there have been reports of some units making creaking noises when used. Though this new gadget has many great features, don’t expect it to replace your standard laptop soon, mainly because the keyboards aren’t included and could cost you almost as much as a new laptop.
Get Apple’s new iPad Air (5th generation) on sale for $570 on Amazon before this offer disappears.