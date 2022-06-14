The Apple TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Television may or may not have killed radio, but streaming services have certainly made cable all but obsolete. That said, with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other popular platforms, it can be hard to keep track of where to go to watch your favorite shows and movies. Luckily, there’s a gadget that can host all your must-have services in one place.
Through Amazon, you can get the Apple TV 4K streaming device for just under $50 off. The 32GB version was originally priced at $179 but is now marked down to $130. Similarly, the 64GB model usually costs $199 but is on sale for $150. These are the lowest prices ever for both products since their releases in April 2021, and this sale is even more spectacular given that Apple rarely offers large discounts on its items.
The Apple TV 4K is a media player that boasts a host of impressive features. It offers support for 4K/HDR streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos surround-sound audio and Dolby Vision. If you want to watch something without disturbing others in your home, you can connect up to two sets of AirPods to the player for private viewing. But perhaps the biggest advancement for this 2021 model is the remote control. Unlike earlier versions from Apple, this one has a dedicated button for Siri, so you can conjure up the voice assistant with total ease. For added convenience, the easy-to-use remote is powered by a rechargeable battery. You’ll also be able to access Apple Music, AirPlay, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ from this gadget—and if you connect this device to your HomeKit accessories, you can sync it with your security cameras and control other smart home items like your thermostat and locks.
More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers have put this 4.8-star-rated gadget to the test. Many have enjoyed it over similar streaming device options on the market like the Amazon Fire stick and Roku devices, especially for the remote it comes with. "The remote is a MASSIVE upgrade over previous models," one customer raved. Another wrote: "This remote design is awesome, much better than the previous design, which frustrated me every single time I used it. It is larger, heavier, and better looking, [and] the button action is more defined. Most important, its design makes it easy to move around an app's interface with precision—something the previous remote was never good at."
Whether you're watching Stranger Things on Netflix or other new releases, check out this unprecedented Apple TV 4K deal on Amazon to save a little extra while you take your home theater setup to the next level.