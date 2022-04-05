The Apple Watch Series 7 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon
Though we might not have hoverboards yet, technology has advanced to give us nifty things like smartwatches. The Pew Research Center conducted a study in 2019 and found that about one in five Americans uses a smartwatch or wearable fitness tracker. If you’re one of the people who don’t already use a smartwatch yet, Apple’s latest sale might make you reconsider.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is now on sale on Amazon at its lowest price ever. You can save up to $70 on the smartwatches depending on the color, size, and abilities, as some feature added cellular and GPS connectivity.
The best deals available out of all the models are with the 41mm, GPS-enabled blue aluminum case with abyss blue sports band and the (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case with (PRODUCT)RED band. Both are discounted by $70, bringing the total price from $399 to $329.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch. You can track your sleep and fitness, take calls, reply to texts, listen to music, and buy things with Apple Pay. Compared to the SE and the Series 3 models, this version offers even more.
The Series 7’s always-on screen display area is 20 percent bigger than the SE and over 50 percent bigger than the Series 3. This larger display is a better option for those who might have difficulty reading text messages on a smaller device. It can also monitor your health and wellness with apps that measure your blood oxygen levels and take an electrocardiogram (ECG) through your wrist, which aren’t offered with the other models. Like the SE, the Series 7 has functions like fall detection, international emergency calling, an always-on altimeter to measure altitude, and notifies you of high or low heart rates and irregular rhythms.
It even charges up to 33 percent faster than other Apple smartwatches so you can have up to 18 hours of battery life faster.
Head over to Amazon now to check out this deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 before it disappears.