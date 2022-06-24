'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Want Chris Evans to Play Wolverine
It’s only a matter of time before the X-Men debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh Jackman famously played Wolverine for years over at Fox, but he seems to have retired from the role and we can expect a new face to take his place. But who should it be?
Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind huge Marvel movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War as well as both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, have a firm answer. They’re about to release a new espionage thriller called The Gray Man on Netflix, starring Chris Evans in the lead role. When Comicbook.com asked them what other Marvel character they’d like to see Evans play, Joe immediately answered with Wolverine, which Anthony agreed with. Joe continued:
"Evans has incredible range and a great physicality, and he’s really good at body control. He’s an incredible actor. He is absolutely–I don’t mean this in a bad way–but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet and understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. He’s just a really incredible actor, I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine."
Of course, given that Evans already played one iconic Marvel hero, he’s unlikely to get cast as another. It also doesn't sound like he's going to return as Captain anytime soon, either. “Cap is so precious to me,” Evans recently told MTV News. “And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was.”
At the very least, Evans and the Russos will reunite when The Gray Man debuts on Netflix on July 15.