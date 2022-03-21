Benedict Cumberbatch Says the 'Doctor Strange' Sequel Could Be as Big as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Spider-Man: No Way Home stomped out of the gate and became one of the most successful movies of all time. The next big movie on Marvel’s agenda is Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Does it have a chance of standing toe-to-toe with Spidey’s big adventure? Benedict Cumberbatch, Dr. Stephen Strange himself, thinks so.
“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch told Empire. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”
The movie follows up on the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Dr. Strange cast a spell that accidentally brought together several different universes. The new movie will explore the consequences of that.
“There’s a lot of reckoning,” Cumberbatch continued. “And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become ... There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”
We’ll see how that all shakes out when the movie hits theaters on May 6.