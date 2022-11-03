11 Best Amazon Basics Products To Give as Gifts
As the smiley arrow in the logo subconsciously reminds us, Amazon claims that it stocks everything online shoppers need year-round. Many of those necessities are available through the brand’s in-house Amazon Basics label, which strives to provide budget-friendly versions of everyday items like laundry detergent, lightbulbs, measuring cups, and even knockoff Vaseline.
But the line offers far more than the unglamorous household staples you might know it for: It also boasts trendy items like massage guns, Dutch ovens, fire pits, and air fryers—often at a fraction of the cost of the big-name brands. Here are 11 of our favorite Amazon Basics buys to give as holiday gifts, and that will make even the pickiest people easy to check off the list.
1. Moon and Star Round Wood-Burning Fire Pit; $121
’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. That’s because everyone will be congregating on the patio instead if you give someone special this 32-inch round, wood-burning fire pit to warm up their winter nights. Watching the flames dance through the adorable steel sun and moon cutouts is mesmerizing; it’s also safe, thanks to the included mesh dome screen. This fire pit includes a tool to lift the screen up to add more wood, and is very portable and lightweight. Get it today in a weathered red or black finish.
2. Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser; $48
Between the lingering pandemic and the upcoming busy holiday season, stress and anxiety levels are at an all-time high. Who couldn’t use a secret self-care weapon? This compact and attractive essential oil diffuser serves multiple restorative purposes: first, it can lightly and evenly scent the air; secondly, it has a night light functionality that glows in seven hues; additionally, it offers a built-in digital alarm clock and Bluetooth speaker. The 300-milliliter water tank on this quiet diffuser means your giftee won’t have to constantly refill it. As an added benefit, this gadget also has an automatic shutoff feature and three time settings. Round out the gift by adding a couple of oil options to get them started like this relaxing white sage and palo santo blend ($16) or Plant Therapy’s soothing lavender oil ($7) to promote a more restful sleep.
3. Percussion Massage Gun And Attachments; $59
Ay, here’s the rub: This handheld percussion massage gun was built to compete with its peers (like those massagers made by Theragun and Hyperice) while coming in at a far less budget-busting price point. It has four interchangeable attachment heads, each providing a different kind of muscle therapy, as well as five speed settings (1200 to 3200 revolutions per minute, with a vibration frequency of 1600 to 3200 Hz) and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to eight hours. It should be easy to travel with, as it comes with a storage case, and according to the brand, runs at about the same noise level as a conversation.
4. Black Metal Plant Stand; $31
Plant moms and dads with an eye for design will appreciate this sleek, two-tiered plant stand that can accommodate pots with up to a nine-inch diameter. The decorative piece—which is made of black metal and can double as an accent table for tchotchkes and trinkets—adds a pop of mid-century modern flair inside, or works on the patio as the coated metal constructions deters rust, corrosion, or warping. For houseplant hoarders who live in small apartments or dorms, this stand is ideal because it’s so slim.
5. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens; From $28
One of the most important weapons in the home cook’s arsenal is a sturdy Dutch oven. They work wonders when it comes to baking bread, making soup and ramen, boiling water for pasta, whipping up a Sunday roast, or just throwing together a convenient one-pot supper. While many covet the vibrant Le Creuset version, not everyone can afford to splurge on that stock pot. This enameled Amazon Basics model, which comes in three sizes (4.3, 6 and 7.3 quarts) and 12 colors, is an equally shiny stand-in for a fraction of the cost. Additionally, it’s oven safe for up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
6. Bocce Ball Set; From $16
It might be freezing outside now, but before you know it, the sun will return and with it, spring picnics, concerts in the park, backyard BBQs, and summer beach vacations. This portable, full-size bocce ball set would complement any of those activities. Suitable for anyone 14 and older, the set comes with eight poly-resin composite red and green balls, a pallino, a measuring device for scoring, and a soft black carrying case with a shoulder strap.
7. Unisex Cotton Terry Kimono Bathrobe; From $25
Robes are a classic, reliable option to slide under the tree come Christmas time, and this unisex, kimono-esque pick from Amazon Basics is a great choice. Soft, absorbent, and lightweight enough to wear almost year-round, it has two front patch pockets and a removable belt; it’s also made of 100 percent sustainable BCI cotton. This attractive robe is not so fussy that it requires dry cleaning, and is available in three hues (black, dark gray, and light gray).
8. Indoor Cat Tower With Hammock and Scratching Posts; $28
Don’t forget about those on your list who prefer their furry friends above all else. They—and their furniture—will thank you for this combination pet bed and scratching post. The cat tower provides felines with a comfy place to take a cat nap, courtesy the hammock topper. But because of the jute-covered columns, carpet bases and included dangling toy, it is also useful for active and awake kitties. The columns promote sharp claws and nail health, and will help keep your chairs and couches safe from getting shredded. The whole thing weighs less than 10 pounds, is easy to assemble, and comes in beige and gray.
9. Powder-Coated Two-Drawer Steel Tool Chest; $49
Have a DIY diva on your shopping list this year, or maybe a teenager with an out-of-control makeup addiction? This turquoise, powder-coated metal tool box puts the fun in functional and offers a clever way to corral their collections of crafting supplies, cosmetics, jewelry, household cleaning supplies, or actual tools. There are two latches to secure the wide drawers, and a small lock can be attached for added protection from sticky fingers.
10. Large Capacity 1500-Watt Air Oven; $150
Kickstart someone’s New Year’s resolution to eat cleaner by adding this large-capacity 1500-watt combination convection oven and air fryer to their stable of culinary tools. It features eight pre-set cooking functions, plus an adjustable thermostat and timer. There’s also a non-stick compartment with a 10-liter capacity, which means they can whip up healthier versions of chicken, bacon, pizza, and other quickie comfort foods. It even comes with a fry basket that has a detachable handle, a crisper tray, a skewer set, a rotisserie device and a kebab stand.
11. Double Hammock with 9-Foot Steel Stand and Carrying Case; $80
Give the gift of R&R with this roughly10-foot hammock that has room for two adults. They can snuggle comfortably inside the striped cocoon because the material is made from a durable cotton, polyester, rayon, and nylon blend. As it comes with its own self-contained steel stand, there’s no need to ensure that the recipient has two strong trees or a gazebo. It only weighs 30 pounds and comes with a carrying case so it can be moved around the yard to follow the light or chase the shade, and can be tossed in the car for camping or beach trips.
