The Best Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now on Amazon
Black Friday 2022 is roughly three weeks away, and while there have been some great sales over the last 12 months—like Amazon Prime Day and Wayfair’s Way Day—nothing ever really compares to the sheer scope of this storied late-November event.
Whether you’re searching for new gadgets that’ll make home cleaning easier, or you want to splurge on a new set of true wireless earbuds, Black Friday discounts are typically the best we see all year. But because virtually every major retailer (including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy) hosts Black Friday sales, this after-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza can get overwhelming pretty quickly.
Getting a head start can help, and over on Amazon, prices are already dropping on tons of top-rated items from leading brands like Bose, Sony, iRobot, and more. Below are some of the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon that are worth shopping now—plus, be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating as more markdowns get released on the site.
Amazon Basics
Whether you need a new toaster or want to invest in better storage solutions for around the house, Amazon’s budget-friendly house line is always worth a look. In advance of Black Friday, you can shop discounts on all kinds of everyday essentials, including towel sets, knife blocks, and more.
Amazon Basics Collapsible Clothes Drawer Organizers, Set of 6 for $12 (Save $3)
Amazon Basics 6-Piece Bath, Hand and Washcloth Towel Set for $12 (Save $13)
Amazon Basics 2 Slice, Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for $15 (Save $15)
Amazon Basics Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Red for $28 (Save $22)
Amazon Basics Classic TV Dinner Table Set with Holder for $29 (Save $29)
Amazon Basics 8-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set for $35 (Save $31)
Amazon Basics Premium Knife Block Set, 9-Piece for $36 (Save $22)
Headphones & Earbuds
Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for deals on top-rated earbuds and headphones. While some brands (like Apple) will likely drop their biggest discounts closer to the massive event, you can still snatch up some stellar stuff right now at reduced prices, like Beats earbuds and Bose headphones.
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $30 (Save $20)
SENNHEISER HD 206 Closed-Back Over Ear Headphones for $30 (Save $10)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $42 (Save $17)
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $50 (Save $50)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $100 (Save $50)
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones for $123 (Save $127)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $159 (Save $41)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $180 (Save $70)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249 (Save $80)
Health & Beauty
Want to learn more about your family’s roots, or are you just gift-shopping for someone who does? You can find DNA testing kits already on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Better still, you can also find top-rated hair styling tools, electric toothbrushes, and other great grabs for less on the site.
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush from $26 (Save up to $14)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus 20 Treatments + 1 Hour Express 4 Treatments for $35 (Save $15)
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron for $45 (Save $55)
REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $48 (Save up to $22)
CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler from $59 (Save up to $51)
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for $60 (Save $40)
23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service - DNA Test Kit with Personalized Genetic Reports for $79 (Save $20)
Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case for $100 (Save $35)
Robot Mops & Vacuums
This holiday season, gift yourself a future with cleaner floors and fewer hassles, courtesy of a robot vacuum (or robot mop). You can find many popular models from leading brands like iRobot, Shark, and others on sale right now on Amazon, and while we expect more deals to drop in the weeks to come, grabbing one now at a reduced price could come in handy if you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner at your place and don’t want to wait.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 from $170 (Save up to $60)
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $186 with on-page coupon (Save $64)
iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop for $299 (Save $151)
Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $349 (Save $151)
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation for $350 with on-page coupon (Save $150)
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, with 60-Day Capacity HEPA Bagless Self Empty Base for $418 (Save $232)
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $599 (Save $201)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $799 (Save $201)
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $1000 (Save $550)