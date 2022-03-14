Mental Floss
Monday's Best Amazon Deals Include Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatches, Hamilton Beach Blenders, and LEVOIT Air Purifiers

Elaine Selna
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3 / Fitbit
Today on Amazon, you can save $50 on a Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch. This 4.5-star-rated wearable touts more than six days of battery life and can fully charge in 12 minutes. You can also get a LEVOIT air purifier for $20 off and a Hamilton Beach blender that's discounted by 20 percent. Check out our other favorite Amazon deals below.

1. Technology

A pair of black Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones / Anker/Amazon

Now, save $50 on a Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, 25 percent on a pair of Soundcore by Anker Life headphones, and over 50 percent on a stylus. 

Get the Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $60 (Save $20)

Get the Fitbit Versa 3 for $180 (Save $50)

Get the JAMJAKE Stylus Pen for $23 (Save $24)

2. Home

A LEVOIT air purifier with a smartphone.
LEVOIT Air Purifier / LEVOIT/Amazon

Save up to 56 percent on a THISWORX car vacuum cleaner that has over 206,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, plus get 20 percent off a Hamilton Beach blender and 20 percent off LEVOIT air purifiers.

Get the Hamilton Beach 58148A Blender for $32 (Save $8)

Get the LEVOIT Air Purifier for $130 (Save $20)

Get the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $20 (Save $25)

3. Wellness

A purple rolled up ‎BalanceFrom - Exercise & Fitness yoga mat.
‎BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat / ‎BalanceFrom - Exercise & Fitness/Amazon

Now you can save 60 percent on a ‎BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, which has over 77,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. You can also get a set of three dumbbells that are 34 percent off and a cooling eye mask for 52 percent off.

Get the ‎BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat from $20 (Save $30)

Get the Sporzon! Colored Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand for $50 (Save $26)

Get the NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask for $7 (Save $7)

