Tuesday's Best Amazon Deals Include JBL Headphones, Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, and eufy Robot Vacuums
Today on Amazon, save up to 50 percent on a pair of JBL Tune 125TWS True wireless in-ear headphones that have a combined 32 hours of battery life between the earbuds and charging case. You can also get up to 46 percent off a set of two Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, which have more than 172,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on the site. In addition, save $70 on the super slim eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which is less than 3 inches tall. Check out our other favorite deals below.
1. Home
As mentioned above, the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are now majorly discounted, but you can also score other deals. The Mellanni bed sheets set, which has over 286,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, is now on sale for $31. You can also get 45 percent off a California Design Den thermal blanket.
Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of Two from $27 (Save up to $26)
Get the Mellanni Sheet Set from $31 (Save $17)
Get the California Design DenLuxury Thermal Blanket from $30 (Save up to $32)
2. Tech
In addition to getting the JBL Tune 125TWS True wireless in-ear headphones for half off and $70 off the super slim eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, you can also save 33 percent on the Fire TV Stick Lite. This streaming device even comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote control, so you can browse your favorite titles without having to type them out in the search bar.
Get the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $50 (Save $50)
Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $160 (Save $70)
Get the Fire TV Stick Lite $20 (Save $10)
3. Health
For a limited time, you can save up to 30 percent on a variety pack of three Native deodorants, which come in the scents of coconut and vanilla, lavender and rose, and cucumber and mint. You can also get up to half off an AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush that comes with eight brush heads and a travel case. Treat your feet to a spa-like experience with RENPHO's foot massager with heating functionality, which is now $37 off when you click the on-page coupon.
Get the Native Deodorants, Variety Pack of Three for $25 (Save $11)
Get the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $30 (Save $30)
Get the RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat for $103 (Save $37 with on-page coupon)