Wednesday's Best Amazon Deals Include Instant Pot Max Cookers, Nespresso Vertuo Next Machines, and LEGO Paris Sets
Today on Amazon, save more than 50 percent on a 6-quart Instant Pot Max pressure cooker that features a touchscreen control panel and has unlimited built-in smart programs and pre-set temperature settings. You can also get about $20 off a Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine and take 20 percent off a LEGO Architecture set of the Parisian skyline. Check out our other favorite deals below.
1. Office
Customize your home office by adding one of Amazon’s best-selling office chairs from Furmax to it. For a limited time, you can get it for 45 percent off. In addition, you can get the FLEXISPOT stand-up desk converter for 30 percent off. Clean up your desk using the SimpleHouseware desk organizer that has more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.
Get the Furmax Office Chair from $30 (Save $25)
Get the FLEXISPOT Stand up Desk Converter for $84 (Save $36)
Get the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion for $35 (Save $15 with on-page coupon)
Get the SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer for $30 (Save $5)
2. Kitchen
Upgrade your kitchen with the 6-quart Instant Pot Max pressure cooker that’s now over half off and the Nespresso Vertuo Next, which can make cups of espresso and carafes of drip coffee. Pair the latter with the EZBASICS milk frother that’s now almost 20 percent off for a perfect latte. Keep your kitchen tidy with the MUDEELA pan organizer rack that’s now over 40 percent off.
Get the 6-Quart Instant Pot Max for $74 (Save $76)
Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $139 (Save $21)
Get the EZBASICS Milk Frother for $37 (Save $8)
Get the MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack for $21 (Save $15)
3. Entertainment
Grab a copy of Delia Owens’s popular book Where the Crawdads Sing, which is being made into a movie, for 45 percent off. You can also save $10 on the LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Building Kit and Risk with Dragons board game, respectively. Additionally, save 70 percent on the Xbox One digital code for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition.
Get the LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Building Kit for $40 (Save $10)
Get the Risk with Dragons for $21 (Save $10)
Get Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens for $10 (Save $8)
Get the Xbox One Digital Code for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition for $15 (Save $35)