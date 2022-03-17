Thursday's Best Amazon Deals Include RENPHO Massage Guns, Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), and Dog Paw MudBusters
Today on Amazon, you can save 58 percent on a RENPHO massage gun which weighs less than two pounds and comes with five attachments to help with sore muscles. You can also save 47 percent on an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), released in 2021, and 35 percent on a MudBuster dog paw cleaner. Check out our other favorite deals below.
1. Tech
Besides the massive discount on the RENPHO massage gun, you can also get one of Amazon’s best-selling mini projectors, the PVO portable projector, for less than $60. You’ll even be able to save $60 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds.
Get the RENPHO Massage Gun for $76 (Save $94 with the on-page coupon)
Get the PVO Portable Mini Projector for $56 (Save $43 with the on-page coupon)
Get the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $219 (Save $60)
Get the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $45 (Save $40)
2. Kitchen
Bring some new kitchen gadgets to your countertop by saving over 20 percent on the Ninja air fryer and a juicer from Mueller. In addition, you can get the GreaterGoods digital food kitchen scale, which has a 4.6-star rating and over 127,000 reviews, for half off.
Get the Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (Save $30)
Get the GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale for $10 (Save $10)
Get the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $61 (Save $9)
Get the Mueller Juicer Ultra Power for $70 (Save $20)
3. Pets
Take your dog with you on your next hike with the WOYYHO pet dog carrier backpack that comes in 13 colors and two sizes. Check out our other favorite pet deals below:
Get the WOYYHO Pet Dog Carrier Backpack for $30 (Save $14 with on-page coupon)
Get the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for $40 (Save $7)
Get the Wobble Bowl Dog Game for $15 (Save $10)
Get the MudBuster for $13 (Save $7)