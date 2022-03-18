Friday's Best Amazon Deals Include 23andMe DNA Testing Kits, Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, and Garden Tool Sets
Today on Amazon, save $20 on 23andMe’s Ancestry and Traits DNA testing kit, which can help you learn more about your roots, as it compares your genes against those from over 2000 geographic regions and 30 traits to determine characteristics about you. In addition, you can get up to $30 off a set of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds and save 37 percent on an eight-piece gardening tool set.
1. Tech
If you haven’t done your taxes yet, TurboTax Premier can help, as it can make doing your state and federal taxes easier and is currently discounted by 22 percent. You can also get the ultimate portable JBL Clip 4 speaker, which comes in seven color options, for 25 percent off.
Get the 23andMe Ancestry and Traits DNA Testing Kit for $79 (Save $20)
Get the TurboTax Premier for $70 (Save $20)
Get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $170 (Save $30)
Get the JBL Clip 4 for $60 (Save $20)
2. Outdoors
As the weather gets warmer across the country, you’ll want to spend more time outside. Water your garden with an expandable Flexi Hose that's on sale for 23 percent off; it has eight nozzle functions and comes in lengths ranging from 25 feet to 150 feet. You can even save 20 percent on a vegetable garden seed kit to get your crop going.
Get the Scuddles Garden Tools Set from $24 (Save $14)
Get the Flexi Hose from $42 (Save $13)
Get the Survival Vegetable Seeds Garden Kit for $40 (Save $10)
Get the Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Game for $22 (Save $14)
3. Health
Prioritize self-care with these wellness products, including this variety six-pack of Cleverfy aromatherapy shower steamers, which are now 42 percent off. The set includes steamers with scents like watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint.
Get the Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers for $17 (Save $13)
Get the Sporzon! Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell for $35 (Save $6)
Get the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser for $34 (Save $6)
Get the Mastermedi Tongue Scraper with Travel Case, Pack of 2 for $8 (Save $2)