Monday’s Best Amazon Deals Include the Apple AirPods Pro, Bissell Vacuums, and Board Games
Love the rush that comes from finding a great product on sale? Today on Amazon, you can get that feeling in spades, thanks to these discounts. Right now, you can save 30 percent on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. These 'buds have a 4.8-star rating on the site and come equipped with adaptive EQ, which means the music will adjust to your ears, plus active noise cancelation and transparency modes, so you can block out—or tune in—the outside world at your leisure. You can also get a Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner for $30 off, and save up to 36 percent on select unlocked Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
1. Electronics
If you haven't already, now is a great time to invest in a set of Apple AirPods Pros, as you can get them for their lowest price over the last 30 days. In addition to all the great listening modes you can take advantage of via these 'buds, you'll also get three sets of tapered silicone tips that you can swap out to find the best fit for your ears. The sweat- and water-resistant Pros also offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time off a single charge and more than 24 hours of battery life total when you use the charging case they come with. Shop this and other fun electronics deals below.
Get the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds for $175 (Save $74)
Get the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard for $100 (Save $100)
Save up to 36 percent on select unlocked Samsung phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ($150 off), Galaxy S20 FE ($250 off), and Galaxy Z Fold 3 ($400 off)
2. Home
Vacuums are a smart purchase regardless of whether you're a pet parent or not, but if you do have a furry companion, the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner can be a great thing to have in your arsenal. This 13-pound vac offers powerful suction and comes with attachments like the 3-inch tough stain tool, which works on carpet, car interiors, and other upholstery to scrub away deep, set-in stains. You'll also get two trial-size bottles of Bissell's Pet Pro OXY urine eliminator formula that many reviewers say works wonders on messes and odors. Check out this and other home-related discounts below.
Get the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $145 (Save $30)
Get the YouCopia Lazy Susan Organizer for $25 (Save $4)
Get the Zinus 8-Inch Foam and Spring Mattress from $149 (Save $26)
3. Toys and Games
John Carpenter fans, get happy: With this The Thing Infection at Outpost 31 board game, you can recreate moments from the 1982 horror classic and grab a collector's item along the way. This social-deduction game features original artwork by Phantom City Creative and takes up to 90 minutes for each playthrough. Shop this and other bargains on games and toys below.
Get The Thing Infection at Outpost 31 by USAOPOLY Board Game for $56 (Save $4)
Get the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet for $56 (Save $14)
Get the USAOPOLY Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defense Against The Dark Arts Board Game for $24 (Save $6)