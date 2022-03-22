Tuesday’s Best Amazon Deals Include Breville Smart Ovens, PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountains, and Fire Tablets
Today on Amazon, why pay more when you can get great deals on top-rated items and spend less? One of the most impressive bargains for this Tuesday is on the 4.7-star-rated Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which you can get for $150 off. This dynamic appliance allows you to air fry, roast, and even dehydrate food with ease. Kitchen discounts aren't the only thing you can shop for today; you can also get up to 50 percent off select Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus. Plus, snag this popular cat water fountain from PETLIBRO for just $23.
1. Kitchen
Some things are worth paying a little extra for—a Breville smart oven is definitely among them. But for a limited time, you can score $150 off this countertop convection oven, which makes it a good time to finally take the plunge. Your investment will pay dividends if you're looking for an appliance that can do a little of almost everything in the kitchen: It's equipped with 13 cooking functions, which the brand claims can reduce cooking time by up to 30 percent. This unit features a sophisticated element iQ heating system (plus, it uses internal smart algorithms to direct power in the most precise way, ensuring food comes out exactly as desired) and is roomy enough inside to fit a 14-pound turkey, among other things. Browse this discount and other stellar kitchen deals below.
Get the Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $350 (Save $150)
Get the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker from $21 (Save $9)
Get the Original Fasta Basta Microwave Pasta Cooker for $14 (Save $6)
2. Pets
It's a good day to be a cat lover on Amazon, as you can score a number of discounts on feline-friendly items that'll make your life as a pet parent so much easier. Originally priced at $30, the PETLIBRO cat water fountain is on sale for $6 off when you use the on-page coupon. Made from BPA-free, ABS material, this gadget comes with both large-size carbon and sponge filters, which will help ensure your four-legged pal has ultra-clean drinking water. It can hold a little under 3 ounces of water at a time and offers both a bubble fountain function and free-falling stream effect, the latter of which is perfect if your kitty is always sneaking up to the faucet to lick up the water. Along with this, check out more of today's pet bargains below.
Get the PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain for $23 with the on-page coupon (Save $6)
Get the Petstages Cat Track Toy for $9 (Save $16)
Get the Pet Zone Smart Scoop Automatic Litter Box for $125 (Save $41)
3. Electronics
Bookworms, take heed: Today's Amazon deals on select Fire tablets can help you take your reading experience to the next level. Right now, you can get a Fire 7 tablet, originally $50, for $35. This model is older but still offers up to 32 gigabytes (GB) of internal storage, with the option to add up to 512 GB with a microSD card. If you want something a little larger and faster, spring for either the Fire HD 8 or HD 8 Plus models. Both offer an 8-inch, high-definition display screen; dual speakers, up to 12 hours of battery life, and up to 64 GB of storage with the option to increase to 1 terabyte (TB) using a microSD card. Where the HD 8 Plus edges out the competition is in its 3 GB of RAM and wireless charging functionality (the other models don't offer these specs). Shop other great electronics deals below.
Save up to 50 percent on select Fire tablets, including the Fire 7 ($15 off), the Fire HD 8 ($45 off), and the Fire HD 8 Plus ($45 off)
Get the Anker USB-C Power Strip with 5-Foot Extension Cord for $26 (Save $14)
Get the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $180 (Save $20)