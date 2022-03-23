Wednesday’s Best Amazon Deals Include Greenworks Lawn Mowers, Teeth Whitening Kits, and Foot Peels
Shopping for good deals on Amazon isn't just a way to kill time when you're bored at home or in the office. You can find some terrific products that'll make everyday chores less stressful. Case in point? You can get the Greenworks 12-amp electric corded lawn mower on sale for $35 off its usual $200 price. This lawn care tool could be a game-changer as you figure out how to maintain your front and backyard this spring. With the AuraGlow teeth-whitening kit—another of today's stand-out discounts—you'll get everything you need to make your smile even brighter for just $25. Plus, you can scoop up fun self-care products, like this two-pack of foot peels from Lavinso that's great for those days when you just want to pamper yourself.
1. Health
You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars at a dentist's office to get pearly-white chompers. This kit from AuraGlow takes the hassle—and the costly bills—out of the equation, as it comes with two gel syringes and more than 20 whitening treatments. The gel in those syringes contains 35 percent carbamide peroxide, which can help reduce the look of yellowing from coffee, tea, cigarettes, and more. Plus, it includes an accelerator light with a built-in timer to quicken the process. Browse other sales on popular health products below.
Get the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit for $25 with the on-page coupon (Save $35)
Get the LiBa Back and Neck Massager from $15 (Save $7)
Get the LifePro FlexStride Plus Blue Under Desk Elliptical for $180 (Save $90)
2. Beauty
If you've been on your feet all winter long, consider the Lavinso foot peel combo pack your excuse to get off them for a while. Formulated with botanical extracts, this kit is simple to use: Just unbox, slip one of the enclosed booties on each foot, kick back, and let the all-natural serum work its charms. After about an hour or so, peel them off and wait; within a few days, your skin will start to crack and shed, but that's all part of the process. Pull it all off and voila: baby-soft heels and toes that'll get you pumped to rock your favorite sandals again. Check out other beauty discounts below.
Get the Lavinso Foot Peel Mask, Pack of 2 for $17 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
Get the Metene Shower Brush with Soft and Stiff Bristles for $6 with on-page coupon (Save $4)
Get the NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $40 (Save $20)
3. Outdoors
Those overgrown patches of grass on your lawn aren't going to mow themselves, but with this 12-amp electric corded unit from Greenworks, you can cross this annoying—albeit vital—task off your to-do list. It's designed with a 3-in-1 system, which allows for mulching, rear bagging, and side discharge. Additionally, this model has a 20-inch wide cutting path, so it's a good choice for medium-sized areas, and you can adjust the cutting height to get the exact look you want. Shop other lawn and outdoor deals below.
Get the Greenworks 12-Amp Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $165 (Save $35)
Get the AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $300 (Save $100)
Get the Renogy 100-Watt Solar Panels, Pack of 2 for $150 (Save $78)