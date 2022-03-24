Thursday’s Best Amazon Deals Include Blue Yeti Microphones, Bissell Smart Air Purifiers, and Ice Cream Makers
With prices going up on virtually everything nowadays, finding great products on sale can feel like a welcome reprieve. With today's best Amazon deals, you'll not only save potentially hundreds of dollars, but you can get some practical gadgets for around the house, too. For instance, you can save $90 on a Bissell air320 smart air purifier that has a 4.7-star rating on the site, or get a retro-looking ice cream maker for just south of $60. If you're a gamer, love podcasts, or just work from home a lot, this $33 discount on a Blue Yeti USB desktop microphone could be music to your ears. Shop all these bargains and other fun markdowns below.
If you want to improve the air quality in your home, consider grabbing the air320 by Bissell while it's on sale. While this unit is expensive compared to other air purifiers on the market, you're getting a powerful model for your investment. It features a three-stage filtration system with a HEPA filter that'll snare dust, pollen, pet dander, and other harmful particles. Plus, it can clean the air in a 327-square-foot room, which makes it great for bedrooms, living rooms, and other medium-sized spaces. This Bissell won't be an eyesore around the house, either: With its smooth edges and wooden feet, it'll be a stylish addition to your decor.
Get the Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters for $250 (Save $90)
Get the Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Top for $37 (Save $9)
Get the SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Dish Rack with Drainboard from $21 (Save $19)
2. Electronics
Fantasize about starting your own podcast? Make it real with the Blue Yeti USB desktop microphone. This sleek little number produces top-notch sound that's great for everything from podcasts to Twitch streaming (and even Zoom calls). It offers four unique pickup patterns so you don't have to buy multiple mics, plus with the brand's Blue VO!CE software, you can integrate cool vocal effects, audio samples, and more into your recordings.
Get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $97 (Save $33)
Get the Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router from $119 (Save $80)
Get the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149 (Save $80)
3. Kitchen
Take a trip down memory lane with this ice cream maker from Nostalgia. It can make up to 6 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato, and it'll only take between 20 to 30 minutes to whip up delicious batches of your favorite cold treat. Reviewers say the enclosed bucket is easy to clean and overall, this device looks great on a countertop.
Get the Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker for $58 (Save $32)
Get Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10 for $12 (Save $12)
Get the Technivorm Moccamaster 79112 KBT Coffee Brewer for $329 (Save $30)