The Best Amazon Epic Holiday Deals You Can Shop on Kitchen Gadgets, Headphones, and More
If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, you might be stressing over how to fit all the holiday gifts you planned to give this year into your budget. Not to worry though—while the discounts over on Amazon aren’t quite as good as they were during those two big sales events, you can still find some solidly good deals on the season’s most-wanted gifts heading into December.
Below, we’ve tracked down the best discounts on must-haves across all kinds of categories, from robot vacuums to smart-tech gadgets, fun games, and more. We’ll also be updating this story regularly over the next few weeks, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to see if that pricey item you’ve been holding out for finally drops in price.
Earbuds & Headphones
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound for $25 (Save $25)
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $50 (Save $30)
soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $56 (Save $24)
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds for $65 (Save $34)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $99 (Save $70)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $130 (Save $70)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $52)
Games
Exploding Kittens Original Edition for $10 (Save $10)
SEQUENCE- Original Game for $14 (Save $11)
Incohearent, The Party Game Where You Compete to Guess The Gibberish for $14 (Save $6)
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens, A Dodgeball Card Game for $16 (Save $9)
Poo Pocalypse, The Hilarious Card Game for Immature People for $18 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Ticket to Ride Board Game for $25 (Save $30)
Mysterium Board Game (Base Game) for $25 (Save $30)
Kitchen
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $26 (Save $14)
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer for $38 (Save $9)
VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar 2022, 24 Tea Varieties in Holiday Gift Box for $55 (Save $25)
HENCKELS Dynamic Razor-Sharp 15-pc Knife Set for $100 (Save $40)
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $100 (Save $70)
Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer for $135 (Save $45)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine for $154 (Save $66)
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $290 (Save $60)
Vacuums, Mops, and Robot Vacuums
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System for $150 (Save $87)
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $150 (Save $150)
roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop for $200 with on-page coupon (Save $160)
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll for $300 (Save $130)
Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $399 (Save $201)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle for $949 (Save $651)
Tech
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) Smart speaker with Alexa for $15 (Save $25)
Kasa Smart Plug Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, Pack of 4 for $23 (Save $7)
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera, Pack of 2 for $30 (Save $35)
Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $38 (Save $12)
All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock for $40 (Save $20)
Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet for $55 (Save $55)
KODAK Slide N SCAN Film and Slide Scanner with Large 5-Inch LCD Screen for $136 (Save $64)