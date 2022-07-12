Amazon Prime Day Is Here: These Are 20 of the Best Overall Deals to Shop on Headphones, Robot Vacuums, and More
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is finally here, and during Prime Day 2022, you have the chance to save on thousands of popular products from top brands like Apple, Breville, iRobot, and countless others—with some items marked down by as much as 80 percent.
This two-day mega sale officially kicked off today, July 12, and will run through tomorrow, July 13. Not a Prime member? You still have a chance to sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of all the discounts (plus extra perks) available over the course of the next 48 hours.
As great as this event can be for bargain hunters, it's also easy to feel overwhelmed given the sheer scope of it. If you'd prefer to skip all the searching and cut right to the chase, we've made it easy: Below are 20 of the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can grab now on some of the site's most-loved bestsellers, like robot vacuums, noise-canceling headphones, and more. So whether you're looking to upgrade your smart home setup or just nab some great finds for under $30, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.
The 20 Best Overall Prime Day Deals for 2022
1. Apple AirPods Pro for $170 (Save $79)
2. Echo Dot (4th Generation) for $20 (Save $30)
3. Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for $20 (Save $45)
4. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $180 (Save $120)
5. Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $265 (Save $84)
6. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $17 (Save $23)
7. Roku Express Streaming Device for $18.99 (Save $12)
8. Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera for $30 (Save $35)
9. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $32 (Save $20)
10. Get a year of Grubhub+ For Free (Save $119.88)
11. eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $120 (Save $80)
12. Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $45 (Save $45)
13. Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for $130 (Save $100)
14. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
15. Shark HE601 Air Purifier for $230 (Save $220)
16. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $75 (Save $25)
17. Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $300 (Save $250)
18. BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $87 (Save $37)
19. Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern for $24 (Save $36)
20. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $429 (Save $150)