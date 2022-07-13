The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home, Bedding, and Outdoor Products
Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't over yet. In fact, this two-day event—which kicked off yesterday—is still going strong, and so are the deals. Whether you're looking for great steals under $30 or the latest Apple gadgets, the best Prime Day discounts can help you save a bundle on everything you might have on your wishlist.
But if you're someone who's specifically looking for home essentials, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some of the most impressive markdowns on everything from top-rated robot vacuums to pillows, outdoor fire pits, and even fun items for pets—all so you don't have to spend hours searching through the site yourself. And if you aren't a Prime member yet, you still have a chance to sign up for a 30-day free trial to get exclusive access to these and other bargains.
The Best Prime Day Air Purifier Deals
Honeywell HPA100 HEPA Air Purifier from $70 (Save up to $137)
Germ Guardian AC4825 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $75 (Save $25)
LEVOIT Air Purifier Core 300 for $80 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
BLUEAIR Air Purifier for $93 (Save $47)
Shark HE601 Air Purifier for $230 (Save $220)
The Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum and Mop Deals
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $135 (Save $65)
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20, Robot Vacuum for $160 (Save $100)
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $180 (Save $120)
BISSELL SpinWave Robot 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum for $230 (Save $170)
Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $300 (Save $250)
iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop for $300 (Save $200)
roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop for $350 (Save $200)
ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $400 (Save $250)
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $500 (Save $500)
The Best Prime Day Bedding and Mattress Deals
LINENSPA All-Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter from $25 (Save up to $11)
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen Size, Set of 2 for $26 with on-page coupon (Save $24)
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set from $28 (Save $19)
YnM Weighted Blanket from $32 (Save up to $40)
Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress from $176 (Save up to $105)
Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress from $279 (Save up to $120)
Casper Sleep Element Mattress from $396 (Save up to $179)
The Best Prime Day Air Conditioner and Fan Deals
Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan for $30 (Save $7)
PELONIS 3-Speed Box Fan for $35 (Save $10)
Lasko Household Tower Fan for $60 (Save $20)
Midea 8,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner for $270 (Save $69)
Whynter ARC-14SH Portable Air Conditioner for $270 (Save $410)
Haier Window Air Conditioner 10000 BTUs for $312 (Save $127)
The Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $11 (Save $19)
Vont 2-Pack LED Camping Lanterns for $14 (Save $26)
Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $50 (Save $30)
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller, Pack of 2 for $60 (Save $20)
Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent for $89 (Save $96)
Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Portable Outdoor Fire Pit for $237 with on-page coupon (Save $113)
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $199 (Save $100)
The Best Prime Day Pet Deals
Amazon Basics Plush Pet Bed from $14 (Save up to $12)
iPettie Neverland Cat Water Fountain with LED Light for $19 (Save $5)
URPOWER Dog Seat Cover for $32 (Save $8)
Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed for $42 (Save $11)
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for $49 (Save $27)
Owlet Home Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser for $100 (Save $60)
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera [New 2022] for $147 (Save $63)