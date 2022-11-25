The 15 Best Apple Black Friday Deals On Amazon
Whether your holiday gift list is full of bleeding-edge tech enthusiasts or total Luddites, there are few giftees who wouldn’t appreciate an Apple-made device. The retail giant has been changing the way we live and work for more than 40 years now with their intuitively-designed computers, phones, and other gadgets that can make anyone seem tech-savvy. And their innovation seems to know no bounds, which often means that Apple’s most popular products can come with a pretty hefty price tag.
But with Black Friday comes deep discounts, which means that today is one of the very best days of the year to scoop up those AirPods you’ve been eyeing up for yourself, a friend, or both! Here are some of today’s best deals on Apple products, all of which can be found on Amazon.
The Best Black Friday Apple Deals To Shop Now
1. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation) for $100 (Save $100)
2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case for $200 (Save $50)
3. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included for $79 (Save $80)
4. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $449 (Save $101)
5. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $75 (Save $25)
6. Apple AirTag for $25 (Save $4)
7. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone) for $45 (Save $14)
8. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $270 (Save $59)
9. 2022 Apple iPad Air from $549 (Save $50)
10. 2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $550 (Save $100)
11. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop for $799 (Save $200)
12. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch for $229 (Save $20)
13. Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch for $350 (Save $49)
14. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch for $739 (Save $60)
15. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 (Save $40)