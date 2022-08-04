11 of the Best Car Accessories You Can Get From Amazon Basics
Car, whip, wheels, ride—no matter what you call your vehicle, chances are you’re going to want to trick it out with accessories that are both practical and personal, just as drivers have been doing since Carl Benz patented the first gasoline-powered motor car in 1886.
Like it is with many other items needed in daily life, Amazon is a quick and reliable place to shop for car essentials, and the site’s Amazon Basics line offers plenty of budget-friendly products you’ll want to hit the road with. No need to start up that search engine though, because we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Basics car accessories for gearheads, Sunday drivers, and everyone in between. And the best part is almost every single one of them is backed by a one-year warranty.
1. Amazon Basics Dual-Port USB Car Charger; $9
Never underestimate the importance of a good car charger, especially if you’ve had your share of duds in the past. This two-port gadget, which plugs right into a car’s adapter and can power up to two devices at a time, offers a convenient way for you to keep the battery life on your phone and tablet up to full capacity, and is compatible with most Apple and Android models. With the built-in safety system (which delivers overload, short-circuit, and overvoltage protection), you can also drive with peace of mind that the battery on your favorite accessory won’t be fried by the time you reach your destination.
2. Amazon Basics Black Rubber Floor Mats, Pack of 4; $40
Why take the chance of ruining your car’s carpet (which could be very expensive to replace) when you can put down these cheaper (and easier to wash) black rubber floor mats instead? The four-piece set includes two front and two back mats (which are 18.9 inches by 28 inches and 16 inches by 17.7 inches, respectively), all of which offer a non-skid grip and deep grooves to better contain all the mud, snow, or assorted debris that’s taking a ride on your shoes. To clean them, simply hose them off with water and soap. The flexible rubber can be trimmed down along those same grooves for a more bespoke fit, too. They even carry a three-piece floor mat set (from $25) in beige or black for the same price, in case you want something more affordable.
3. Amazon Basics Microfiber Mitts and Drying Chamois Towel Car Wash Set; $23
This set of two microfiber mitts and two chamois towels will help you keep your car sparkling like new. Both products are machine washable, re-useable, and non-abrasive on the paint job. The mitts can absorb seven times their weight in water (which decreases drying time), while the cloths will come in handy in case your kid drops their juice box in the backseat or you spill your coffee inside the car.
4. Amazon Basics Portable Car Vacuum; From $25
Your car’s interior can get filthy over time, especially if you have little ones. If you want to avoid having to track down extra quarters every time you want to get rid of all those crumbs, grab one of these compact, relatively quiet portable 12-volt vacuums instead. It can be plugged right into your vehicle’s lighter or standard outlet to suck up anything that isn’t supposed to be there using one of its two included nozzles. Plus, it comes with a reusable washable paper HEPA filter, a 16.4-foot power cord, and a storage duffel, so you’ll have everything you need right out of the box to start cleaning.
5. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame; From $13
A pair of shiny, stainless steel license plate frames can add a sleek and polished look to either end of your car and offer added protection for the plates to boot, especially during inclement weather. Installing them takes only a few minutes and the covers come with screw caps for an even more finished appearance. If you prefer black plate frames, consider going with these silicone numbers ($12).
6. Amazon Basics Pet Car Booster Seat; $81
If Fido likes to go fast and furious (because what dog doesn’t dream of sticking its head out the window and letting his tongue wag in the wind?), a bucket-style booster seat should be in your pup’s future. This quilted flannel seat is elevated, so it provides better visibility for them and means you’ll likely be less distracted while driving, as they can be clipped in with the adjustable leash that’s built in. The cover is easily removed and machine washable, and you can choose from tan or black colorways. Pet parents take heed, though: This one is only recommended for extra-small, toy, or small breeds up to 25 pounds like beagles, Boston terriers, or chihuahuas.
7. Amazon Basics Battery Charger; From $22
It’s a common scenario nobody wants to think about until it happens to them: You go to take a drive but your car just won’t start. Instead of working up a sweat, be proactive and consider grabbing a portable battery charger like this one from Amazon Basics. It can fully power up 6-volt and 12-volt batteries, making it a solid choice for most for cars, motorcycles, and boats (and a better alternative than pacing back and forth and ripping your hair out as you wait for a pal to come and give you a jumpstart).
8. Amazon Basics Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag; $40
It’s road-trip and camping season, which means sometimes traveling light just isn’t an option. For those moments, Amazon Basics makes this extremely portable rooftop cargo bag, which has 15 cubic feet worth of storage capacity. It’s waterproof with stay-dry zipper flaps, comes with eight straps to secure it to the roof rack, and is fade-resistant (so you can continue using it into winter). Best of all, it folds up easily when it isn’t in use and comes with a carrying case—you can also use it on cars with side rails, cross bars, or both.
9. Amazon Basics Universal Cross Rail Roof Rack, Pack of 2; From $50
Turn your car’s roof into extra trunk space using these 52-inch-long aluminum cross rail bars to create a rack. It can handle up to around 165 pounds and is designed to fit most cars, SUVs, and crossovers courtesy of its raised longitudinal rails, which offer at least a half inch between them and your vehicle’s rooftop, and the distance between the rails ranges from 38.6 inches to 46 inches. This two pack is equipped with rubber-coated steel clamps for easy installation and has a built-in locking system to prevent theft. It can also work well with the aforementioned cargo bag.
10. Amazon Basics Car Wash Foam Blaster And Sprayer Attachment; $43
If your car is your pride and joy, you’re probably going to want to keep it looking clean, but the cost of regular detailing appointments quickly adds up. Why not try for pro-level results at home? All it takes is a little elbow grease, a garden hose, and this attachment from Amazon Basics. The gun, which holds 0.2 gallons of soap in its container and is made of durable ABS plastic and brass, shoots out foamy bubbles to attack dirt, grime, and dreaded bird droppings. The blast is adjustable: You can set it to spray out widely or narrowly, depending on your preference.
11. Amazon Basics Tow Hitch Bike Rack; From $105
During the main thrust of the pandemic, bicycling enjoyed a surge in popularity. Whether you took it up when gyms were closed or are a longtime rider, having a reliable bike rack opens up so many possibilities on where you can go for a spin. Models from Amazon Basics are made of powder-coated iron and include rubber tie-down straps; they also have an anti-rattle and anti-sway stabilizer to better avoid scratching the paint or denting the car. But the neatest function of these racks, which could carry up to four bikes, is that the arms fold out of the way when not in use and the whole rack tilts back when you need to get in the trunk.
