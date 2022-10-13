Missed October Prime Day? Here Are 20 of the Best Extended Deals You Can Still Get on Amazon
Even though Amazon’s October Prime Day has officially wrapped up—and many of the top-rated items featured prominently in the sale have now returned to their usual retail prices—some discounts are still going strong.
To help save you time, we’ve rounded up 20 of the most impressive extended Prime Day deals you can still shop on Amazon, including markdowns on hair-styling tools, portable massage guns, true wireless earbuds, and more. So whether you missed out on the sale entirely or just forgot to grab something in time, you still have a chance to make the most of this massive sales event. But hurry, because chances are these bargains won’t stick around for long.
The 20 Best October Prime Day That Are Still Available on Amazon
1. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $100 (Save $50)
2. Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote for $30 (Save $20)
3. Casper Sleep Essential Pillow from $30 (Save up to $15)
4. AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads and a Travel Case for $34 with on-page coupon (Save $26)
5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $51 (Save up to $19)
6. BESTISAN 80 Watt, 34-Inch Soundbar for $66 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
7. Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $189 (Save $61)
8. Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy, Pack of 6 for $15 (Save $10)
9. RENPHO Active Portable Massage Gun (2022 Model) for $100 (Save $150)
10. Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Smart display with Alexa for $40 (Save $45)
11. iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $399 (Save $201)
12. iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $580 (Save $220)
13. Lodge Pre-Seasoned 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles for $50 (Save $26)
14. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $50 (Save $50)
15. Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker’s Delight Set for $35 (Save $17)
16. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $15 (Save $25)
17. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter for $132 (Save $118)
18. Fire TV Cube for $60 (Save $60)
19. Cricut Explore Air 2 A DIY Cutting Machine for $179 (Save $21)
20. NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box for $100 (Save $25)