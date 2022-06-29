8 of the Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop From Solo Stove, Sur La Table, and More
For those from the United States, the Fourth of July is when we celebrate our nation’s independence, even though the Declaration of Independence wasn’t signed on that day (or even that month). Many people gather together during this event for backyard barbecues, festive parades, and fireworks displays. However, it’s also a great time to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses, home furniture, and assorted gadgets. Below, we’ve selected eight of the best Fourth of July sales to check out this weekend.
1. Amazon
Though Amazon’s annual, 48-hour shopping spree (a.k.a. Prime Day) is right around the corner, it doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start. Right now, you can score some of the best early Prime Day deals on home goods and tech products, like these JBL speakers (on sale for up to 40 percent off) or thisBISSELL vacuum, discounted by about $56. You can even get Bose's popular noise-canceling headphones for their lowest price of the year.
2. Sur La Table
Starting now through Monday, July 4, you can get up to 20 percent off your entire order from Sur La Table when you use the code "JULY" at checkout. There are over 3000 products to choose from, including a Lodge cast iron skillet ($40 with the discount) and this Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine with an Aeroccino3 milk frother (about $208 with the promo applied). You can also save up to 45 percent on small appliances from well-known brands like Vitamix, KitchenAid, and more.
3. Caraway
Caraway is currently hosting its first-ever Mid-Summer Refresh Event, where you can score 10 percent off everything available on the site once you use the promo code "CLEAN10" at checkout. The best part is many items, like the brand's bestselling cookware set, are already on sale, so instead of shelling out a full $545, you could save approximately $189. This event will end on Friday, July 8, at midnight Pacific Time.
4. Anthropologie
This Fourth of July, Anthropologie is offering two sales: First, you can get up to 30 percent off home goods like bedding and furniture. This even includes the much-loved Capri Blue Volcano candle in a matte jar, which usually costs $36 but is now discounted to $29. On top of this promotion, you can also save an extra 50 percent on all sale items. There are over 3300 items to choose from, like clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, and all markdowns will automatically be added in your cart, with no promo codes necessary.
5. Solo Stove
If you're shopping for a fire pit, Solo Stoves are a great choice because you won't have to deal with smoke billowing around. Now the brand is offering a bunch of deals to celebrate the holiday weekend, including up to 45 percent on all smokeless fire pits and fire pit bundles. If you already have one and want some new accessories like a lid or stand, you can get them for up to 35 percent off. Pizza lovers can get in on the action too and save up to 25 percent on bundles from the Pi collection. On top of all this, you can get up to 20 percent off items from the Elemental Colors series, save up to 30 percent on camp stoves, and get the grill ultimate bundle (which usually retails for $775) for $550.
6. Leesa
You'll rest easy this summer, knowing that you just saved a bunch of money on your new bed from Leesa. This weekend, you can get up to $700 off mattresses and get two pillows (worth $120) thrown in for free. This offer ends on Tuesday, July 12, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, and will automatically be applied to your cart when you go to purchase any Original, Original Hybrid, Legend Hybrid, Sapira Hybrid, and/or Studio bed. In addition, if you’re just looking for new bedding, you can get a 20 percent discount on select sheet sets and pillow cases.
7. Wayfair
Through Wayfair’s Fourth of July sale, you can take up to 60 percent off everything you need for this summer, such as outdoor, bedroom, entertainment, and living room furniture. Plus, the retailer is running a warehouse clearout event, so you can get extra discounts on almost 500 items like KitchenAid stand mixers and Adirondack chairs. You’ll also find significant savings on home decor essentials like area rugs and bedding.
8. Backcountry
Stock up on supplies for your next camping trip, hike, or outdoor adventure thanks to Backcountry’s massive sale. The retailer has discounted over 10,000 products, including shoes, stand-up paddle boards, and bike helmets. One of the best items is this exclusive Stoic Madrone 4 tent, which comes in three fun, colorful patterns and can comfortably fit up to four people. The tent also has a mesh ceiling for stargazing, and while it's usually priced at $200, you can now save 60 percent and get it for $80.
