Shopping 9 to 5: 10 of the Best Gifts for Dolly Parton Super Fans
She sings, she acts, and she even funded vaccine development—Dolly Parton is a gosh darn national treasure. Between her immense talent, unique style, constant charitable acts (including everything from sending monthly books to children via the Imagination Library to covering college tuition, fees, and book expenses for employees at Dollywood Parks and Resorts), and self-deprecating, cheeky sense of humor, what’s not to love?
For some, the admiration and fascination with the singer knows no bounds, and it is for those folks that we created the ultimate Dolly Parton gift guide, full of big hair, butterflies, and pizazz. If there’s a superfan you’re shopping for this holiday season, chances are they “will always love” something inspired by the Tennessee native.
1. Doggy Parton Red Gingham Canine Clothes and Leashes; From $10
This past summer—six decades after Parton released her first single, “Puppy Love”— the country music queen launched Doggy Parton, a line of super-cute apparel, accessories, and toys for pampered pooches.
The white-and-red gingham collection, which includes a checkered and denim bandana ($10); a body harness ($13); a traditional collared western shirt (from $14); and a bow tie collar and leash set ($20) adds flair to your favorite furry friend’s life and will help them fit right in at a country Christmas. Given that part of every sale goes toward supporting the Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, these are gifts that bring joy while giving back. Plus, you can pair the items with this guitar toy ($10) and blonde wig ($13) to turn Fido into Dolly’s doppelganger for a good laugh.
Shop the collection: Amazon
2. Dolly Parton Eau De Toilette Perfumes; From $40
Whether you’re short a present for your mom or still need to find something thoughtful for your bestie, perfume can be a great way to spoil the women in your life around the holidays. The superstar has got you covered in the eau-de-toilette department as well; back in 2021, she partnered with Scent Beauty to release her first-ever fragrance.
There are five Dolly-inspired bright and floral fragrance options to choose from: Scent From Above (featuring notes of mandarin, blackcurrant, pear, peony blossom, and jasmine); Dancing Fireflies (with notes of pink apple, pink peony, and pink musks); Smoky Mountain (with notes of tiger orchid, warm tonka, and cashmere woods); Early Morning Breeze (which smells like jasmine sambac, orange flower and sandalwood); and Tennessee Sunset (with honeysuckle, vanilla orchid, and warm musk notes prominent in each spritz).
The sustainably-sourced sprays are long lasting and travel-sized. If you are looking for a sweet-smelling set, head over to HSN for a gift trio ($58), which includes a bigger bottle of Scent From Above, as well as body lotion and an ornament.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar; $27
Give giftees a daily Dolly fix (and a sugar high) with this advent calendar that features her smiling face emblazoned right on it. It includes a mix of individually wrapped chocolates, chewy caramels, gummies, and mints hidden behind windows, to take the receiver from December 1 to the night before Christmas.
Buy it: Williams Sonoma
4. Run, Rose, Run: A Novel by James Patterson and Dolly Parton; From $15
Not sure where she finds the time, but Dolly Parton is also an author several times over. This year, the songstress joined forces with bestselling wordsmith James Patterson to pen Run, Rose, Run. The thriller focuses on a young singer storming the Nashville scene while on the run from her dark past.
Along with that tome, she also wrote Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics (from $25), which offers a deep dive into the tales behind 175 of her most respected tunes. For kids, this inspirational children’s book ($11) could be a great gift, as it’s based around the words to Parton’s autobiographical hit, “Coat Of Many Colors.” Also worth a read is What Would Dolly Do? How To Be A Diamond In A Rhinestone World (from $11). While not written by the star, this tribute is filled with facts about her, as well as Dollyisms and inspirational life lessons that are sure to resonate with fans.
Buy it: Amazon
5. Saint Dolly Devotional Prayer Candle; $24
Old flames can’t hold a candle to this fun Dolly-inspired one, which offers a cute twist on traditional devotional prayer candles. Given Parton’s personal faith and her charitable track record, we’d argue that she has more than earned honorary sainthood.
Buy it: Walmart
6. Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection; $33
Vinyl is making a comeback, especially among younger music lovers. This career-spanning anthology collects 23 of Parton’s most essential songs recorded for different labels between 1971 and 2020. The liner notes were written by Robert K. Oermann, who helped Parton pen Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics.
You can gift someone special hours of aural pleasure with this set, which includes classic hits like “9 to 5,” and duets with the late Kenny Rogers (like “Islands in the Stream”), as well as songs with Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette (“Silver Threads and Golden Needles”). It's also available as a CD, but you have to admit that’s just less fun.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Draper James What Would Dolly Do? Collection; From $18
Game recognizes game, which might be why fellow entertainment titan (and Tennessee native) Reese Witherspoon signed off on this pastel-hued collection, released under Witherspoon’s own Draper James clothing brand. It dares to ponder the age-old question, “What would Dolly do?” The message is splashed across mugs, beaded bracelets ($24), T-shirts ($35), sweatshirts ($74), and more. Every item in the line features the color pink, while some are also spruced up with rainbow designs. Better still, most of the clothing is available in inclusive sizing.
Buy it: Draper James
8. Dolly Parton Pop Art Shower Curtain; $38
Next, you can level up your gift recipient’s shower-singing sessions with this unique pop art depiction of the Grand Ole Opry regular. On it, she rides atop a winged possum as it flies over a Waffle House. This extra-long shower curtain is sure to be a conversation piece at their next party.
Buy it: Society6
9. Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Cake Mixes; From $1
Like many Southerners, Dolly likes to tinker in the kitchen and, more importantly, eat. She collaborated with Duncan Hines to create easy-to-make versions of a few of her favorite Southern-style desserts. The boxes feature her favorite recipes for treats like banana cake (from $9) and more, and you can also grab frosting to go with it.
Shop the collection: Amazon
10. Custom Dolly Parton Neon Sign; From $621
One of the “greatest gifts of all” time for hip Dolly disciples is this handmade neon sign. The LED, 12-volt wall art features an iconic portrait of the chart-topper in all her big-haired and hoop-earring-wearing glory. It comes in three sizes, but can be made larger for an additional cost (the color is customizable, too), and is sure to brighten up anyone’s “Tennessee mountain home,” or wherever else they lay their head.
Buy it: Etsy